Owosso Historical Commission discusses possibility of cutting bait on Amos Gould House

OWOSSO — If discussions held at Monday’s Owosso Historical Commission are carried out to their conclusion, the city may be putting one of its most striking architectural assets on the open market, with its ultimate fate unknown.
The landmark in question is the Amos Gould House, an Italianate-style two-story home located at 515 N. Washington St. The house was built in 1860 by Amos Gould, the city’s first mayor, and has passed through many owners over the years, per previous reporting, before the the City of Owosso assumed its ownership in 1979.
The house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.
Owosso Historical Commission Chair Mark Erickson kicked off Monday’s discussion by introducing a report by East Lansing-based architect Daniel Bollman, who opined that the historic house would need at least $150,000 for renovations to bring it up to code, if it were to be used as a public space.
Erickson said needed renovations would include the widening of interior doorways to accommodate people with disabilities, the addition of a handicap ramp and handicap restroom, repairs to the building’s East-side porch, and both interior and exterior painting.
“We’d need all those renovations to get us to where we’d be able to open the door and have public access to it for something,” he said.
The commissioners acknowledged Monday that the house has been something of a money pit.
Multiple rounds of repair and renovation have been undertaken or at least suggested.
In November 2018, Owosso residents passed a two-year millage expected to raise $500,000, for the maintenance of the city’s parks and historic sites.
Erickson claimed on Monday, that as much as “90%” of funds raised by the millage have been “sucked” up by emergency needs of the Gould House, including the re-plastering of the downstairs ceiling, which had been sloughing off in large chunks for years prior to the millage’s passage.
OHC Vice Chair Deb Adams similarly called the Gould House a “constant expense.”
“It’s awesome and people loved coming there, but now that I’m sitting on the other side of the table, I think it’s always going to be an expense and an expense we could do without,” Adams said. “I’d much more prefer to maintain the (Curwood) Castle for another 100 years.”
OHC Commissioner Robert Hooper also referenced the 100-year-old Curwood Castle in his comments.
“I’m with you on having the discussion because it’s going to get more expensive, not less expensive,” Hooper said. “It’s a public expense now so it’s a question on public value. I think the (Curwood) castle has obvious value because it’s a trademark. The Gould House is a fascinating house but it’s not the same caliber of a trademark as the castle and has way more expenses.”
Erickson questioned whether the Gould House could be turned into a museum, and display historic property of the commission.
“The idea of whether a town the size of Owosso, if it was to be turned into a museum, whether that would be a drawing card enough that it would be profitable rather than negative, and I think that’s a question,” he said.
OHC Commissioner Elaine Greenway said she preferred the house become an event center, and suggested a recent $3,743 grant the Gould House received earlier this year that saw landscaping work done was a positive.
“I think another museum is a moot point. I’ve always seen it as a fascinating event center which would make money, not a museum,” she said.
“The way it looks now is helping. It was a big deal getting that grant and getting it fixed up.”
OHC Commissioners Susan Osika and Lance Little were not present at the meeting.
(1) comment
SELL IT. I wonder if taxpayers are aware that "90%" of the $500,000 collected ($450,000) from the millage vote was used to maintain a building that is not publicly accessible? That amount of money would have went a long way in maintaining parks that are already publicly accessible. That was a poor financial decision, a poor use of tax dollars.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.