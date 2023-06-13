Owosso Historical Commission discusses possibility of cutting bait on Amos Gould House

OWOSSO — If discussions held at Monday’s Owosso Historical Commission are carried out to their conclusion, the city may be putting one of its most striking architectural assets on the open market, with its ultimate fate unknown.

The landmark in question is the Amos Gould House, an Italianate-style two-story home located at 515 N. Washington St. The house was built in 1860 by Amos Gould, the city’s first mayor, and has passed through many owners over the years, per previous reporting, before the the City of Owosso assumed its ownership in 1979.

Mother Hen

SELL IT. I wonder if taxpayers are aware that "90%" of the $500,000 collected ($450,000) from the millage vote was used to maintain a building that is not publicly accessible? That amount of money would have went a long way in maintaining parks that are already publicly accessible. That was a poor financial decision, a poor use of tax dollars.

