State Sen. Singh touts Shiawassee County investments contained in newly-signed budget

LANSING — The $57 billion state budget signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Monday includes millions directed towards Shiawassee County.
In a statement released Tuesday, Democratic State Sen. Sam Singh — whose 28th District incorporates the majority of the Greater Shiawassee Area — claimed that the budget contains “local wins” in a number of areas.
“The legislature passed a state budget that made historic investments in public education, health care, infrastructure and community development. I was proud to be able to secure funding that sees those investments localized in our district,” said Singh. “These projects will expand access to healthcare, educational opportunities and recreation in Shiawassee County, which will continue to attract families and businesses to the area. I look forward to seeing how these investments will positively impact our residents, schools and community as a whole.”
Among the local projects receiving funding in the new budget is the extension of the Fred Meijer Clinton-Ionia-Shiawassee Trail into the City of Owosso, for which $4.4 million has been earmarked.
Currently, the trailhead for the 41.3 mile span — which occupies a rail corridor formerly owned by the Central Michigan Railroad — terminates in Owosso Township. It runs roughly parallel to the M-21 trunkline and connects to the Grand River Valley Trail in Ionia.
Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne expressed enthusiasm at the prospect of the trail extension.
“Owosso’s bicycling community has been pushing for this trail connection for almost 20 years,” Henne said, “But as with any project this size, funding was always the problem. I must commend the passion and drive of Owosso’s two-wheeled community to help us get this done.
“We still must do the physical work, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel now.”
The trail extension is one of the few aspects of the state budget to earn bipartisan approbation locally.
State Rep. Brian BeGole, R-Antrim Twp., voted against the house version of the ultimately adopted budget, asserting that the fiscal plan “doesn’t do nearly enough to put money back directly into our communities and help hard-working people. It merely asks them to pull out the checkbook and fund pet projects on a big government wish list,” in a June 28 statement, but even he admitted that he was “glad to see funding go through” to get the CIS trail project done.
HEALTHCARE DOLLARS
Another local investment Singh played up Tuesday is $1.3 million outlay that will allow Memorial Healthcare to be included in the Michigan Rural Access Pool grant program. The program supports community hospitals, critical access hospitals and rural hospitals with provident services to residents with low incomes.
“We face ongoing fiscal challenges due to declining reimbursement levels and the large number of impoverished and uninsured patients we serve in rural Mid-Michigan,” Memorial Healthcare president and CEO Brian Long said. “Sen. Singh’s understanding of our needs and this work adding Memorial to the Rural Access Pool within the state budget will help us tremendously in our mission to continue delivering high-quality, compassionate health care.”
“This critical funding will help ensure Shiawassee County’s sole hospital will continue to provide high-quality health care throughout mid-Michigan,” Singh said. “Memorial has long been a pillar of our community, and I was pleased to be able to partner with their leadership on this initiative.”
EDUCATION SPENDING
The new state budget also includes an allocation of $450,000 to be invested in the Shiawasee Regional Education Service District to help fund programs for the Career and Technical Education program, the infrastructure of which was established with the passage of a recent millage.
The 2023-24 fiscal plan — which reaches $82-billion when combined with the previously passed education budget — is the largest budget in state history. It’s the first passed with a Democratic majority in the state senate in 40 years.
