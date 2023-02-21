VERNON TWP. — A previously reported collision on Friday between a New Lothrop Public School bus and an SUV resulted in injuries to two people, who were transported to Hurley Medical Center in Flint for evaluation, according to a press release from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 3:09 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office responded to a crash at the intersection of Durand and Lytle roads. The school bus was traveling north on Durand Road, and a 2016 GMC Yukon traveling east on Lytle Road failed to yield and pulled out in front of the bus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.