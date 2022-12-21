OWOSSO — Shoppers looking for tidy combination of “leather” and “local” this holiday season need look no further than Owosso’s Darker Mfg. Co.
Brandon Maike, 36, has been in business since Nov. 2017, but his operation has seen a significant facelift in 2022. The most recent addition to his commercial platform is a shiny new website — darkermfgco.com — which debuted within the past month.
Powered by Shopify — a major player in the online store/point-of-sale sector — Maike’s site is an appropriately slick portal offering consumers the opportunity to purchase a variety of leathery goods, including wallets, belts, portfolios, leashes and more. Each product is stamped with Darker’s distinct logo, which features two chess knights facing off.
The new website is part of a multivariate effort to build Darker Manufacturing back up to where it was before the pandemic, which temporarily shuttered the business.
Currently, Maike is a one man show, handling every aspect of the business himself, save those his girlfriend of three years, Annie Ludington, pitches in on.
Before 2020, he had multiple staffers sharing the load.
Maike said that new hires in the new year are a distinct possibility. If he does bring on help, he’ll have plenty of space for them. One of his major pandemic projects was renovating a new workshop at 110 N. Washington St. in Owosso. Previously he worked out of 114 N. Main.
Maike purchased the vacant building in Nov. 2020 and spent the time from then until earlier this year overhauling the space. Photos of brick-strewn floors on Darker’s Facebook page give ample evidence that the remodel was no picnic, but the end result is a sharp-looking reclaimed-industrial zone with plenty of lighting for detail work.
The workshop is populated by a large amount of vintage machinery, which Maike actively uses for his craft. He “accumulated just about any piece of equipment he could get his hands on” during the pandemic, keeping an especial eye out for hydraulic presses and sewing machines.
That Maike is so particular about his tools underscores the level of enthusiasm he has for his work.
“I love the art and craft of making leather products. Just making something, finishing a product or project inspires me,” he said. “I love the art and craft of making leather products.”
The 36-year-old makes all his products from scratch, and makes sure to use only materials made in the U.S. He sources his hides from Wickett & Craig, a Pennsylvania-based company.
Maike said he was always the “hands-on” type growing up, working on model cars and building forts.
He said his grandparents always thought growing up that he would be an architect.
“Making leather products is like architecture, but on a smaller scale,” he said.
A 2005 graduate of Owosso High School, Maike didn’t immediately fall into leatherwork after college. He earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in 2009 from Otis College of Art and Design, a four-year private design and art school in Los Angeles. After spending close to nine years out west — where he worked at a jewelry company and furniture store — Maike returned to Owosso in 2013, and worked for his dad’s company, Main Beverage Co. for four years.
Currently, Maike is working on fulfilling a number of custom orders for the holiday season.
“I’m real busy with orders for Christmas right now, but this year has been kind of slow, and we’re trying to get back to being busy-busy. It comes back to having more stuff available,” he said. “I want to work up to that point where I have more inventory and keep up with demand.”
If he’s able to build a surplus and make some hires, Maike says he would be interested in exploring a retail space at some point in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.