OWOSSO — Capital Area Community Services is taking applications for the commodity supplemental food program and the Emergency Food Assistance Program.
For the commodity program, those 60 and older with incomes up to 130 percent of the guidelines are eligible. In addition, you must include the cost of your Medicare if you are drawing Social Security.
Criteria include the following limits: one person, $16,588 in income; two people, $22,412; three people, $28,236. Each additional person increases $5,824.
Under the emergency food assistance program, Michigan’s income guidelines for all households now is 200 percent of the health and human services guidelines.
Criteria include the following limits: A household of one may have income of $25,520; the limit for two is $34,480 and for three is $43,440. Each additional family member increases the limit $8,960.
Distribution for both begins from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 2 at the CACS office, 1845 Corunna Ave.
The procedure will be drive-through only the first day. No food will be placed on the front or back seats of the vehicle. Trunks should be open before driving up to receive the food.
If you do not already have someone designated to pick up your food, you may call the CACS office at (989) 723-3115.
To register, call (989) 723-3115.
