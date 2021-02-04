PFCU Employees donate $4,795 to Shiawassee Humane Society

BENNINGTON TWP. — PFCU employees, who are given the option to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays throughout the year for a donation, have designated their most recent collection for the Shaiwassee Humane Society.
The money collected each quarter is designated by employees to a charity. In the fourth quarter of 2020, $4,795 was raised and donated to the Shiawassee Humane Society.
Patrice Martin, executive director said, “The animals of the Shiawassee Humane Society rely on the generosity and goodwill of our community, and we are so grateful to the employees of PFCU for selecting us. This significant donation from PFCU will help to ensure the continued care of our homeless pets, until they find their ‘furever’ homes. We thank the employees of PFCU from the bottom of our hearts.”
PFCU president and CEO Harvey Hoskins added, “As a dog owner myself I know how much time and energy goes into caring for animals, I am grateful for the work Shiawassee Humane Society is doing to care for our furry friends.”
The Portland-based credit union has branches on North M-52 in Owosso and in downtown Durand.
