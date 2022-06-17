By MATTHEW BARTOW
Argus-Press Staff Writer
DURAND — Changes could be coming to Shiatown Park after the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday.
The board approved several modifications to the park: the purchase of a pit toilet and handicap parking for Shiatown West Park; the addition of three handicap parking spaces at Shiatown East Park; and the engineering for a foot bridge.
Currently, the east side of Shiatown Park has a toilet, but not the west side. Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, who chairs the Finance and Administration Committee, filed a motion to approve the purchase of a pit toilet and handicap parking for Shiatown West Park in an amount need to exceed $12,000. Commissioner Brad Howard, R-District 5, supported the motion, which was approved unanimously by the board.
“The west side of the park right now is basically unusable for any length of time because there is no restroom facilities. There’s several pavilions, but nowhere to use the restroom,” Howard said during Monday’s Finance & Administration Committee meeting. Plowman said the pit toilet would costs would come out of the committee’s budget for parks and recreation.
The spaces will be about 16 feet wide and about 15 feet long in an area previously occupied by the Shiatown Dam, per Plowman.
“(The spots) will be big enough to pull a car up and get everyone out on a flat surface,” Plowman said.
The board also approved the engineering for a foot bridge at Shiatown Park for an amount need to exceed $7,000.
Plowman said the foot bridge would be erected where the old dam was, and the bridge would close the loop between the east and west sides, creating approximately three miles of trails in Shiatown Park. He said the target was for the bridge to be in place by 2024.
The committee was slightly divided on the financing of the bridge. Unlike the previous approvals for the accommodations or proposed accommodations to Shiatown Park, the motion was not approved unanimously. Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, and Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, voted no.
Plowman estimated that the cost of the bridge would be between $240,000 and $270,000, but that the board could “put forward a small investment” of $7,000 because the board could seek money for the project elsewhere, including from groups that helped fund the removal of the Shiatown Dam, such as Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). A few of the commissioners weren’t so convinced.
“$7,000 is kind of a gamble because we don’t know, we could spend $7,000 and get nothing,” Garber said. “I love our parks, I really do, but with the state of our economy, I don’t know how we can justify wanting to spend $300,000 on a bridge.”
The rest of the meeting was mostly run-of-the-mill business. The board passed every item on the agenda, mostly in unanimous fashion with little to no discussion. Some of the items included authorizing Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole to hire two new deputies, approving the contract between Monroe County and Shiawassee County for Youth Treatment and approving the two-year contract with Shiawassee Regional Education Service District for technology support.
