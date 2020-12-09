Perry man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for child porn

FLINT — A Perry man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for enticing Filipino girls to create child pornography and send images to him online in return for payment.
Jeffrey Jay Lamb, 61, was sentenced in United States District Court, Eastern District of Michigan, by Judge Laurie Michelson Nov. 18. He was ordered to pay $5,100 in fines, and will be subject to five years of supervision upon his release. Lamb also will be required to register as a sex offender for life and will be prohibited from being around children 18 or younger. He must also submit to random searches of his electronic devices and internet history.
According to federal court documents, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) began an investigation after receiving a tip from Facebook that Lamb had solicited photos and videos from four girls in the Philippines from January to June 2019.
DHS Special Agent David Alley said in an affidavit that a warrant was executed Oct. 7, 2019, at Lamb’s Perry residence. He said agents found more than 100 images containing child pornography during a search of Lamb’s computer.
After waiving his Miranda rights, Lamb admitted to “using his computer, Facebook Messenger and the internet to communicate with people he believed to be minor girls in the Philippines. Lamb disclosed that he sent money through a transitting service… for the purpose of receiving images and videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”
Following the execution of the search warrant, Lamb was arrested and booked at the Genesee County Jail. He was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond Oct. 15, 2019, and has been free since that time.
Lamb has not yet begun serving his sentence, according to court documents. He must voluntarily surrender himself to begin serving his sentence, but it is unclear when that will occur. Court records indicate Lamb will serve his sentence at the Milan federal prison.
He was charged by federal prosecutors in 2019 with producing/attempting to produce child pornography, which is punishable by up to life in prison.
Lamb pleaded guilty to a reduced count of attempted sexual exploitation of a child in January, significantly reducing prison exposure.
Federal prosecutors asked for a sentence of 19 years, seven months, as well as five years of supervision following Lamb’s release, in a sentencing memorandum. In the filing, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said Lamb should be given a substantial sentence to deter others from the same behavior.
“(Lamb) purposefully solicited and produced child pornography with no concern for the impact on the victims,” the filing states. “Lamb deliberately sought out and compensated minor victims for making him child pornography. He did this numerous times to more than one victim.”
Defense attorney Mark Gatesman filed a sentencing memorandum that asked for the mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, because Lamb had been cooperative with investigators and had complied with the terms of his bond.
Gatesman noted Lamb had no prior criminal record, had worked for the same employer since 1977, and is already 61 years old and would not be released from prison until he is 76. He also noted Lamb had been married for 39 years, but his wife filed for and obtained a divorce after Lamb was charged.
Additionally, a woman who was related to Lamb by marriage claimed in a victim’s impact statement he had sexually abused her approximately 40 years ago when she was 8 years old, and had continued to do so for several years.
“Abusing and victimizing young girls sexually is not a midlife crisis or online game for Jeffrey,” the woman wrote. “It is a habitual, lifelong pattern. Being a sexual predator is simply who he is in every fiber of his being. He is a pedophile seeking a victim from the moment he wakes up until he goes to sleep. He has been committing these crimes against girls for 40 years. He was supposed to be my (relative) and one of the adults charged with protecting me. Instead he was my nightmare.”
