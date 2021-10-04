MSP identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash

The Argus-Press
RUSH TWP. — The Michigan State Police today confirmed that an Oakley man died following a motorcycle-deer crash early Saturday on M-52 near 6 Mile Creek Road.
According to the MSP, 35-year-old Devon Ellis was killed after colliding with the animal while riding southbound.
State police and the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.
According to a GoFundMe account page, Ellis and his wife Leslie are the parents of four sons. The account page was seeking $5,000 to help the family. As of this morning, more than $5,700 had been pledged.
The page can be found at gofundme.com/f/support-for-leslie-and-christopher?fbclid=IwAR2TvxfSW5YJwUKm0mVHa4B1OfwCAjZQbs1V17Gqf2b6Jo4cUPlKewNZUTQ.
