Festive holiday lights

DURAND — The winners of the city’s second holiday light competition have been announced.
The winners are: first place, Glenn Rathbun, 401 Lincoln St.; second place, Rodger Hathaway, 202 Marquette St.; and third place, John Walworth, 501 Cambridge Drive. Rathbun will win $150, Hathaway, $100 and Walworth, $50.
Lions Club members chose the top 20 holiday-decorated homes/yards within the city, and then narrowed the list to three finalists. Saturday night, they made their final choices.
In addition, a random drawing of the remaining 17 homes produced winners of gift certificates to Iron Horse for Terry Burlingame, 509 Courtland St.; and for Ed’s Standard to Gerald Hall, 205 Genesee St.
Durand Area Lions Club member Kent Edwards Jr. said two years ago, the club revived an old holiday competition that had gone on hiatus for many years in the hope of encouraging residents to light up their homes for the holidays.
He said he hopes the group will gain more corporate sponsors next year to increase the number of gift certificates for drawings. The Lions club covers the cost of the cash prizes themselves. Lions members are not eligible for the contest.
