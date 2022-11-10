NEW LOTHROP — Two out of the three incumbents running to retain their seats on the New Lothrop Area Public Schools Board of Education will be successful if the preliminary tabulations from Shiawassee and Saginaw counties hold up post canvass.
Trustee Wendy Vincke was Tuesday’s top vote-getter, earning the approbation of 986 district residents. Most of her strength came from Saginaw County, where she received 624 votes vs. 362 in Shiawasee. Board President Richard White also returns. He finished third in the running with 878 total votes.
Board Treasurer Jessica Unangst finished well out of the running however, collecting 513 votes to finish last among the eight candidates in contention.
Joining Vincke and White on the board will be Timothy Birchmeier and Ashley Krupp. Birchmeier finished with 895 votes, while Krupp had 848.
This will be Vincke’s second term on the board. She was first elected in 2018. White, on the other hand will be enjoying another term. He has served for going on 40 years.
Newcomers Birchmeier and Krupp are both lifelong residents of the school district. The former had two children graduate from New Lothrop, with the latter being noted all-state baseball selection and Bowling Green State University signee Brady Birchmeier earlier in the year.
In an Argus-Press election preview Birchmeier stated that he felt his biggest concern for the school district was “the students’ overall well-being doesn’t come first. (There needs to be) implementation of better guidelines on what each employee’s responsibilities are, then hold them accountable.”
He felt that he didn’t offer much insight into his goals for office, but a look at Birchmeier’s Facebook page reveals that in September he shared a post of a man speaking at a North Carolina school board meeting inveighing against perceived “critical race theory” encroachments.
Krupp, a mother of two elementary school students, wants to look at implementing additional tutoring and summer assistance within the district.
