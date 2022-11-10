NEW LOTHROP — Two out of the three incumbents running to retain their seats on the New Lothrop Area Public Schools Board of Education will be successful if the preliminary tabulations from Shiawassee and Saginaw counties hold up post canvass.

Trustee Wendy Vincke was Tuesday’s top vote-getter, earning the approbation of 986 district residents. Most of her strength came from Saginaw County, where she received 624 votes vs. 362 in Shiawasee. Board President Richard White also returns. He finished third in the running with 878 total votes.

