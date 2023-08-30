OWOSSO — The City of Owosso flew the flag in front of City Hall at half staff on Tuesday in memory of one of its departed public servants.
The servant so-honored was former mayor John C.M. “Jack” Davis, who passed away Sunday at age 79. Davis served as Owosso’s mayor from 1997 to 2005.
Among those appreciative of Tuesday’s gesture by the city are Davis’ three surviving daughters — Jennifer Walton, Brooke Emerson and Alison Nesbitt.
On Tuesday, two of the three spoke with pride of their dad’s long record of service, which included serving in the 25th Division of the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
Vocationally, Davis was a quintessential Michigander of his era, working at the General Motors Flint Truck and Bus plant for 34 years.
He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, where he served as a commentator, lector and choir member. Davis was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion and the Owosso Elks club.
In every organization, Davis always worked to improve his hometown and the surrounding area, his daughters said.
“He was proud of Owosso and really proud of the community,” Emerson said. “He liked to bring the townships and leaders together to make a better community.”
“Dad was very dedicated to this community, and to service. He loved his time as mayor and city councilman. He would even go as far to, if they were considering repaving a street or sidewalk, he would inspect it himself personally,” Walton said. “He always wanted to reach out for those less fortunate in the community. He also liked to marry people, do keys to the city, ribbon cuttings and issue proclamations.”
His daughters described Davis as a supportive father figure that pushed them to success in life. Walton is a nurse at Memorial Healthcare and Emerson teaches special education locally.
“I think Dad influenced us a lot in that — giving back to others,” Walton said.
“He was a great dad and was very supportive. He got one of the first camcorders in the 1980s so he covered our events and was at all our events, just a supportive father. He was always proud of his daughters,” Emerson said.
Davis also took a lot of pride in his grandchildren, Walton said: “He did such a good job raising his grandchildren with the same values and importance of community. He just loved everybody in this community and he would do anything for anyone.”
While undoubtedly an upstanding civic figure, Davis wasn’t carved from marble. He was a “very bad golfer,” Emerson remembered, despite being a frequent attendee at Knights of Columbus outings.
Emerson also recalled vacations where the family’s motor home broke down, leaving them stranded on the side of the road with Davis holding a jumper cable.
Davis and his brother Tom Davis, were a folk comedian duo called the Steinman and would play many parties and venues in Owosso during the 1970s. Emerson said even in Jack Davis’ final days, he was still singing songs from his “touring” days.
“He spent his last year at the Meadows (in Owosso), and he brought a lot of joy to people there too,” Walton said.
Owosso Mayor Pro Tem Susan Osika said she met Davis in 1996 as part of the Leadership Shiawassee program, where she was assigned to interview an elected official and interviewed him.
Osika said she and Davis became “really good friends” over the years, and that he convinced her to run for Owosso City Council in 2001. She eventually became mayor pro tem in the latter portion of Davis’ mayoral term in 2003.
Osika joked that she and Davis spent so much time together where, due to him not carrying a cell phone, she would often field calls intended for Davis.
“We had a close, great friendship,” Osika said. “We were a great team and I was honored to be next to him. We had some fun times together.”
Ben Frederick, who served as Owosso’s mayor from 2009 to 2016, and in the state House of Representatives from 2017 to 2023, said he remembered Davis from his days in the Owosso Trojan Marching Band during Davis’ mayoral term. Frederick said Davis was a mentor to him when he became mayor.
“He spoke to the civility of the role, was encouraging and always there for advice. He modeled volunteerism. His term as mayor (of Owosso) is a small portion of time considering all of his service in other ways. It’s a loss to the community and we’ll miss him,” Frederick said.
One area Labor Day event, the annual Owosso/Corunna Labor Day Bridge Walk, was started by Davis and former Corunna Mayor Steve Corey in 2004. The event is a 3 1/2 mile walk from Curwood Castle Park to McCurdy Park.
