The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — Dylan Lemaire pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC-3) in 35th Circuit Court Thursday.
The two counts Lemaire, 26, pleaded guilty to stem from two separate incidents in Shiawassee County in 2020 and 2021.
On Aug. 15, 2020, Lemaire engaged in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old female, who he described as “someone he met” during the hearing. He was 24 at the time of the incident, which occurred in Owosso.
On Feb. 1, 2021, Lemaire engaged in sexual intercourse with a different 15-year-old female, who he said was also someone he had previously met. Lemaire was also 24 at the time of the incident, which happened in Morrice.
As part of the plea hearing, the prosecution agreed to drop a third CSC-3 charge against Lemaire.
CSC-3 is a felony in the state of Michigan that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Lemaire will have to register as a sex offender under the Michigan Sex Offenders Registration Act.
Lemaire, a resident of Chesaning, told Stewart at the beginning of the plea hearing that he is currently under probation for a felony driving under the influence offense. Stewart told Lemaire that a conviction related to the CSC-3 charges could be a violation of his probation.
Lemaire’s sentence data has been set for July 29 at 8:30 a.m. in 35th Circuit Court. He will be held at the Shiawassee County Jail with no bond until his sentencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.