Owosso Eagles make generous contribution to OPS food backpack program

OWOSSO — The Fraternal Order of Eagles Owosso Aerie No. 851 presented Owosso Public Schools with a $5,000 donation on March 15. The funds are slated for the “Owosso Cares” food backpack program, which feeds Owosso students who need food on the weekends.
This program began in November 2011 and is currently providing 160 packets of food to Owosso Public Schools students on the first and third Thursday of each month that school is in session. The program services students at all Owosso schools, from preschool to high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.