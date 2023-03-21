Owosso Eagles make generous contribution to OPS food backpack program

Pictured at A check presentation (left to right) are: Michelle Sadler, Corinne Haughton and Susie Jenkinson, of the Owosso Eagles Auxiliary; Amanda Berndt of Young Cadillac Chevrolet; Jessica Thompson, Owosso Public Schools Communication Director; Dr. Andrea Tuttle, Owosso Public Schools Superintendent; Rikk Kolacz, Owosso Eagles President; and Owosso Eagles trustees Duane Matousek, Jason Simmons, Denny Loynes and Secretary Phil Jenkinson.

 Courtesy Photo

OWOSSO — The Fraternal Order of Eagles Owosso Aerie No. 851 presented Owosso Public Schools with a $5,000 donation on March 15. The funds are slated for the “Owosso Cares” food backpack program, which feeds Owosso students who need food on the weekends.

This program began in November 2011 and is currently providing 160 packets of food to Owosso Public Schools students on the first and third Thursday of each month that school is in session. The program services students at all Owosso schools, from preschool to high school.

