Semi-truck fire closes I-69 ramp near Bancroft for several hours

SHIAWASSEE TWP. — A semi-truck fire blocked the eastbound I-69 off-ramp and closed Grand River Road near Bancroft Wednesday night for several hours.
Firefighters were called to the scene near the 113-mile marker about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday with reports of smoke emanating from the tractor-trailer. The semi-truck was fully engulfed by the time fire crews arrived on scene.
Shiawassee Township and Perry fire departments responded to the blaze. The off-ramp and Grand River Road were closed for several hours while firefighters extinguished the fire.
The cause and whether there were any injuries is unknown.
