LANSING — House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, Thursday said a new House rule has been added for the 2021-22 legislative session to allow representatives to participate in committee discussions when they are unable to be physically present.
Frederick said in a press release that the pandemic has created new challenges and the House is adjusting to make sure the Legislature’s work can continue safely.
“This adjustment will ensure legislators are able to continue serving as a voice for the people in their communities, even if they are unable to attend a committee meeting due to the pandemic,” Frederick said. “It further ensures the people we represent that state government will be able to continue acting in their best interests throughout the pandemic.”
The new provision contained in House Rule 34 (c) allows members of standing committees to utilize remote participation for purposes of testimony and committee deliberation. A legislator must be physically present to participate in a vote.
