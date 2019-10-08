Redevelopment planned

OWOSSO — A plan to develop a $3.2-million gas station and convenience store at the northwest corner of Gould Street and M-21 should kick off soon with a cleanup of the contaminated site.
J&H Oil Company officials have said they hope to complete both the cleanup and redevelopment of the land, formerly Stechschulte Gas and Oil, by the end of the year.
The Wyoming, Michigan-based J&H Oil is currently operating the commercial fueling station, which it purchased in 2017 along with the property.
The company plans to add a retail fueling station and construct a 6,800-square-foot convenience store. J&H Oil officials have said the end result will improve the appearance of the property.
Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne said he is pleased to see improvements.
“It’s one of the busy entrance corners of the city. Anything that makes it more aesthetically pleasing and makes more services available to our residents, we’re going to be for that,” Henne said.
The existing buildings on the site, including an old duplex, will be removed. However, the fueling pumps will stay in place. Brownfield remediation work will be limited to soil, the city manager said.
Earlier this month following a public hearing, the Owosso City Council approved a brownfield redevelopment plan submitted by J&H Oil. The plan entitles J&H Oil to a tax abatement of roughly $117,000 over 13 years.
Joe Albers, chief financial officer at J&H Oil, told council members he expects the business to employ three salaried employees along with a number of full-time hourly employees, who will be hired as the project proceeds.
PM Environmental developed the remediation plan for J&H Oil and in early June submitted the plan to the city. Henne met with the company twice to discuss what was proposed as a 26-year remediation plan. Henne, applying the city’s abatement policy and scoring rubric, found the firm was entitled to a 12- to 14-year reimbursement schedule.
J&H Oil Company was founded in 1969 and 42 years later it remains family owned and operated. The company’s stated philosophy is courteous customer service, quality products, and safe, clean and modern facilities, and supporting the communities in which they have businesses.
Today, the company supplies almost 120 retail sites, of which 50 are company operated.
