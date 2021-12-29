Shooting suspect charged with attempted murder

CORUNNA — The man police say is responsible for a Dec. 18 shooting inside the Rainbow Bar that left one person hospitalized in serious condition was arraigned Tuesday on two felony counts of attempted murder.
Christopher Stubbs, 29, turned himself in to authorities Monday afternoon, after having successfully evaded police attempts to arrest him following the shooting.
Stubbs pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Charles Quick asked 66th District Court Magistrate Mike Herendeen to set a high bond, and noted five or six additional charges, including felony firearms and reckless discharge of a firearm would be filed by the prosecutor’s office.
“Mr. Stubbs displayed an absolute disregard for human life,” Quick said. “It’s alleged by firing a weapon into a crowded bar. He has been known to carry a handgun with him at all times, and sometimes two of them. It’s also been 10 days since this incident occurred and he has been evading arrest.”
Assistant Public Defender Charles Fleck asked for a reasonable bond.
“He turned himself in,” Herendeen agreed, adding, “There’s some consideration there, but it was 10 days later.” Herendeen then set bond at $350,000 cash/surety.
Herendeen scheduled an 8:15 a.m. Jan. 5 probable cause conference and 2 p.m. Jan. 11 preliminary exam.
Fleck indicated Stubbs has hired defense counsel, and the public defender’s office was only representing him at Tuesday’s arraignment.
The shooting allegedly occurred as the result of an argument between Stubbs and another man. Stubbs was leaving via the rear entrance of the Rainbow, and allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired four or five rounds into the bar.
The victim was wounded in the leg, and was transported to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where they were listed in serious condition after the shooting. Their current condition has not been released.
Stubbs fled the scene before police arrived. A police helicopter was deployed to attempt to locate him, but was unable to do so.
Police believed Stubbs had been hiding out in Flint before turning himself in on Monday afternoon.
