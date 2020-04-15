SOUTH ROCKWOOD (AP) — The body of a man has been recovered near the mouth of Lake Erie, more than two weeks after he and his 6-year-old son disappeared while fishing in southeastern Michigan.
Police were informed about the discovery Monday and confirmed the identity of Justin Oaks of Rockwood. The body of Jaxon Oaks hasn’t been found. On March 29, father and son were in a 14-foot aluminum boat in the Huron River, between Lake Erie and an Interstate 75 overpass in the South Rockwood area. The boat was found on April 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.