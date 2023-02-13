PERRY — David Zheng has been a quiet achiever in his high school career.
The Ramblers senior has steadfastly done at whatever he has put his mind to, whether it’s been on the soccer field or battling an academic opponent.
Math and science classes have been among his favorite subjects — with chemistry and physics being especially prized. It’s no coincidence, then, that his favorite teacher is chemistry and physics teacher Nathan Hawley.
Hawley’s “honesty” with students and his “laid-back, easygoing” manner in class have made him a favorite of many, Zheng said. In chemistry class especially, Hawley “makes things easier to understand.”
Zheng’s admiration of Mr. Hawley, currently in his third year of teaching at Perry, is reciprocated
“He definitely brings everyone up around him, that’s for sure,” Hawley said. “He is hard-working and determined. He is the best of both worlds — he is incredibly intelligent, and he applies his natural gifts to stand out.”
Hawley said it was “very flattering” for Zheng to have selected him as his favorite teacher.
“David has taken some incredibly tough classes from some gifted teachers,” Hawley said, “so for him to pick me out is great, for sure.”
David is a lifelong resident of Perry and the second of four siblings, following an older brother. Mom and dad run the China Garden restaurant in Perry, where their specialties include spicy General Tso’s chicken and the milder sweet and sour bird.
“It’s been a good place to grow up,” David said of his hometown.
He has yet to make a decision about college, and may opt for the “Fifth Year” program at Lansing Community College — comparable to taking a “gap year” prior to college.
David has expressed an interest in studying computer science.
His activities in high school have also included National Honor Society, varsity soccer, varsity Quiz Bowl and Science Olympiad. He played soccer for three years and has been on varsity Quiz Bowl for three years.
Hawley, also the Quiz Bowl coach, said David has been an “absolute pillar of the team. We will miss him next year for sure.”
Outside of school, David has been a member of the Shiawassee Youth Advisory Council for two years. He described it as similar to NHS, where participants do community service and give out scholarships to individuals and grants to businesses.
David said he first learned about the YAC during one of his dual-enrollment classes with LCC. He’s taken quite a few, including Calculus III and physics courses in which he is currently enrolled.
During his high school career, he’s also completed dual-enrollment classes in psychology, sociology, chemistry and Calculus II.
