OWOSSO — When Dan Miller was 18 years old and had recently graduated from high school, his parents gave him an ultimatum: go to school, find a job or get kicked out of the house.
Miller wanted to be a firefighter dating back to his high school days at Heritage High School in Saginaw, when he said a presentation from some members of the Saginaw Township Fire Department got his attention. Through the Boy Scouts of America Exploring Program, he volunteered at the Saginaw Township FD and was a state certified firefighter at age 17, before graduating high school.
Describing himself as an “arrogant 18-year-old kid,” he feverishly applied to every major fire department across the country — including New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and Baltimore — despite not having the experience necessary, leading to his parents threatening to kick him out of the house.
Miller, who comes from what he dubbed a “military family,” decided to go into the military himself, and he became an Army medic in 2004. After 11 years as an Army medic and several stops around the world — including assignments in the U.S. and Germany, and a tour in Iraq and two in Afghanistan — he was medically retired after sustaining an ankle injury and needing surgery to repair a torn tendon and a few ligaments.
Miller said he “probably could’ve stayed in (the military) if he wanted a desk job, but I’m not that type of guy.” After working as a medic at Mobile Medical Response in Saginaw for five years, he saw a job opening for what he really wanted to do — become a firefighter — at the City of Owosso Fire Department, and was hired as a firefighter/paramedic in 2019. As of June 2022, he is now moving his way up in the department, becoming the department’s newest fire inspector.
Miller, who still resides outside of Saginaw, said the department’s fire inspector spot came open when Matt Harvey, the previous inspector, was promoted to lieutenant in May 2022. He found out about a month later that he’d been promoted to the position.
Miller isn’t yet able to perform the job on his own; he’s still in the process of obtaining his state-issued license. He said he has already completed an in-person class — where he learned the “ins and outs” of reading fire code and performing inspections — and passed a written test shortly before the turn of the calendar year. He said he’s in the middle of completing practical exercises — including preparing documentation for fire inspections, the process of calculating a building’s occupancy load, reading building blueprints and the process of taking someone to court — and plans to finish this month.
Miller said his training is through the National Fire Protection Association, with Harvey signing him off on exercises. He said he originally planned on completing the training by the end of 2022, but him and his wife welcomed a new addition to their family on Dec. 6, 2022 (“Everett Allen Calhoun Miller”), and he took six weeks of paternity leave.
Miller said it’s important that people take steps to prevent or minimize harm sustained from fires, including ensuring smoke detectors are functional; having an escape plan; making sure a home or business’s address is visibly posted and in the winter; keeping driveways, sidewalks and porches free of snow and ice to make the job of responders easier.
“I am a very big advocate for fire prevention. Our job is to conserve lives and property, and the best way is for incidents to never happen to begin with. You need a solid inspection program to begin with. Inspections give you insights to say, ‘You’ve got to fix this, it’s a fire hazard,’” he said.
Miller said he will still serve as a firefighter/paramedic, and his fire inspector duties will be additional and scheduled in advance with the department.
