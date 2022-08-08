Novice
Novice

First place: Aubrey DeMeritt
Novice
First place: Aubrey DeMeritt
Second place: Benjamin Sparks
Third place: Jacob Siekierzynski
Fouth place: Brant Kruger
Fifth place: Keegan Budden
Junior
First place: Eli Prestonise
Second place: Brice Honke
Third place: Saige Stone
Fourth place: Jessica Ward
Fifth place: Landen Budden
Intermediate
First place: Kaylie Atkins
Second place: Andon Prestonise
Third place: Aubrey Fuchs
Fourth place: Shelby Tanner
Fifth place: Chloe Honke
Senior
First place: Karsyn Dix
Second place: Grayson Maynard
Third place: Kyle Atkins
Fourth place: Allison Dix
Fifth place: Ethan Tanner
