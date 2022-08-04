Residents had long warned the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners that “their runs would end” in Tuesday’s primary, referencing public discontent over the commission’s handling of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in July 2021 that made plenty of local and national headlines.
The actual results, however, did not live up to the hype promising wholesale changes to the commission’s makeup. The committee remained relatively unscathed, with one notable exception: Thomas Emery, R-Perry, took down sitting Commissioner John Plowman in the county’s seventh district by an almost 400-vote landslide.
Plowman was the only incumbent running for re-election on the commission to lose; the other five were re-elected. Current District 4 commissioner and board Vice Chairman Brandon Marks did not seek re-election.
Emery, 79, received 901 votes to Plowman’s 524 in the Republican primary. With no Democratic challenger in November’s general election, Emery, a retired colonel in the Army, will win his first term on the commission, barring a write-in campaign.
“I am pleased with our successful campaign and the opportunity to serve the people of the seventh county commission district,” he said in an email statement. “I thank my family, supporters and the voters who have provided me with this opportunity. Whether or not you voted for me in this election, though, I will do my best to represent your interest at the county commission. Together we will strive to improve our ethical climate and governmental efficiency.”
Plowman’s defeat is notable in relation with the ARPA scandal. Plowman voted to give county officials, including himself, COVID-19 “hazard pay” bonuses, receiving $10,000 before he returned it. He was one of three commissioners that a group of citizens attempted to recall in 2021; the others were District 6 Commissioner Cindy Garber and former District 5 Commissioner Jeremy Root, who resigned in a sexting scandal earlier this year.
Speaking of Garber, she did not suffer the same fate as Plowman. Garber won the Republican primary over challengers Michael White and Lisa Biskupski-Pangborn, receiving 537 votes to White’s 412 and Biskupski-Pangborn’s 344. Garber advances to November’s general election, where she will square off against Democrat Steven Perry, Jr., who ran unopposed on the Democratic side and received 604 votes.
Garber, who is seeking her third term on the commission, could not be reached for comment before press time.
In one of the closest commission races, incumbent Commissioner Brad Howard won the Republican primary in District 5, scoring a 759-694, or 65-vote victory, over Dane Deisler. Byron Republican Jeff Reed was a distant third in the primary, receiving 298 votes.
Howard, who was appointed to the commission earlier this year after Root’s resignation, will seek his first full term on the commission against Anthony Karhoff, D-Shiawassee Township, in November’s general election. Karhoff ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and received 664 votes.
Howard called the result “a win” for District 5.
“I’m glad to be chosen to represent the Republicans and all of our constituents in District 5 in November. I’m looking forward to continuing the good work we’re doing now the current board members through November and with the new board members after the election,” he said. “I thank Dane Deisler for running a good, classy race, and I think we will come out victorious in November as well. I think it’s a win for the people in District 5 in Shiawassee County, and I plan on representing them to the best of my abilities.”
The Republican primary in District 4 saw new blood elected to the commission: Durand Republican Bill Johnson defeated Durand Mayor Kenneth McDonough, 717 votes to 555, to fill Marks’ current seat on the board. With no Democratic opponent in November’s general election, Johnson will win his first term on the commission, barring a write-in campaign.
“I would like to thank everyone who came out and voted for me for Shiawassee County District 4 commissioner,” he said in an email statement. “I would also like to thank all the outpouring of support and hard work of everyone that helped with this campaign in numerous ways. I look forward to working with the entire board as we work hard together to secure a bright future for Shiawassee County!”
Democrat Gregory Remington had initially decided to run for commissioner in the fourth district, but he informed the Argus-Press of his withdrawal from the race via email before the primary. He received 520 votes in the Democratic primary.
In the other races, incumbents Marlene Webster, R-District 1, and Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, clinched re-election to the commission in Tuesday’s primary. Webster defeated Republican challenger Brent Singer, 858 votes to 766. Holzhausen held off a challenge from former Commissioner Mary Buginsky, winning with 754 votes to Buginsky’s 695. His 59-vote margin was the closest commission race.
With no Democrats opposing either Webster or Holzhausen in November’s general election, Webster will win her third term on the commission, and Holzhausen his seventh, barring write-in campaigns.
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, ran unopposed and received 762 votes in Tuesday’s Republican primary. No Democrats are running for the seat, so he will win his second term on the commission, barring a write-in campaign.
