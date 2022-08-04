Residents had long warned the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners that “their runs would end” in Tuesday’s primary, referencing public discontent over the commission’s handling of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in July 2021 that made plenty of local and national headlines.

The actual results, however, did not live up to the hype promising wholesale changes to the commission’s makeup. The committee remained relatively unscathed, with one notable exception: Thomas Emery, R-Perry, took down sitting Commissioner John Plowman in the county’s seventh district by an almost 400-vote landslide.

