CORUNNA — A Flint man charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct rejected a plea offer from prosecutors at a hearing Thursday and will take his case before a jury later this month.
David Kersjes, 37, told 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart through his attorney that he would not be pleading guilty and would instead take his chances with a trial.
Shiawassee County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Abigail Tepper said her office’s last, best offer would be for Kersjes to plead as charged to one count of first-degree CSC (habitual offender-second notice). In return for his plea, two additional counts of CSC-1 would be dismissed. Tepper indicated that with that plea, Kersjes would face substantial minimum sentencing guidelines of approximately 15 years.
“So either way, it’s a significant investment in the Michigan Department of Corrections,” Stewart said.
However, Kersjes’ attorney Frederick Blackmond said his client would not entertain the offer. Stewart then told Blackmond that the trial would likely begin at the end of February.
Kersjes is no stranger to Stewart’s court. He was sentenced in October 2018 by Stewart to 16-24 months in prison for three counts of fourth-degree CSC for abusing a 14-year-old victim. At his sentencing hearing, Kersjes claimed that he only pleaded guilty due to his previous record, and that he was going “to get hammered either way.”
According to Michigan Department of Corrections online records, Kersjes has prior felony convictions for felon in possession of firearms and delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance in Ingham County in 2018, delivery/manufacture of marijuana in Ingham County in 2004, as well has an additional fourth-degree CSC in Shiawassee County in 2011.
Shiawassee District Court records indicate Kersjes was charged with the latest alleged offense in September 2022. It allegedly occurred in January 2015. In most felony cases in Michigan, the statute of limitations is five years, but in is up to CSC cases with a victim under the age of 18, cases can be considered for up to 15 years. The only crime with no statute of limitations in Michigan is murder.
If Kersjes is convicted at trial, he would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.