SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — A brand-new currency is about to hit the area — but don’t worry, it’s not counterfeit.
In fact, ShiaCash is the real deal for helping local businesses restart once the shutdown is lifted. It’s a community currency program in which ShiaCash is purchased online and can be used only at participating local merchants.
“ShiaCash is a wonderful collaboration between partner organizations, providing a countywide ‘shop local’ program. It is vital that we support local small businesses as we move through the COVID crisis,” said Josh Adams, executive director of Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority. “Owosso Main Street/DDA is happy to be supporting this effort.”
Owosso Main Street is partnering with the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce and Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership to present the ShiaCash program, which is launching in two phases.
Step one: Sign up merchants to participate in ShiaCash. Step two: Encourage individuals and employers to purchase ShiaCash.
ShiaCash might be just the thing for large employers in the area, which spend 2 to 3 percent of their payroll on holiday gifts, sales incentives and employee recognition, the program partners believe.
“Our goal is to make ShiaCash a reward that our large employers will use instead of national brand gift cards that have no benefit to our … community,” a joint news release states.
But the partners want to do more than that. They aim to make ShiaCash a year-round, “buy local” program in the community. ShiaCash can be used by individuals as holiday, birthday and thank-you gifts.
Local businesses can join in, too, handing out ShiaCash as employee rewards, holiday gifts and for other occasions. ShiaCash can help businesses acquire new customers, connect them with the area’s large employers and serve as a marketing tool, the partners said.
Businesses accepting ShiaCash have no upfront costs or special software/credit card machines to purchase. The program pays back 92 cents on the dollar, with the other eight cents going to administrative costs and processing fees through Stripe. A check will be sent every two weeks for accepted certificates, which can be redeemed electronically via a merchants app on a smart phone.
Jeff Deason, executive director of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the idea came from the Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce, which had a lot of success with its Community Currency Program. Also, an area employer came to the Shiawassee chamber asking for 100 gift certificates.
“We really didn’t have a mechanism to do that, but it’s something everybody can use,” Deason said. “We’re very excited to now have a solution for people who want to support local businesses, and businesses that want to give ShiaCash to their employees. And it’s all packaged in one easy step.”
In the upcoming weeks, businesses across the region can expect to see an official invitation in their email with the subject line “You’re Invited to ShiaCash,” the partners said.
“I think this is a long-term need but because of the situation right now (with the coronavirus) we realize how many people want to help businesses survive and this seems like an opportune time to work as a team and encourage everybody to support their local businesses now,” Deason said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.