Football in March?
If Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has anything to say about it, it’s a possibility.
The Democratic governor suggested at a Wednesday press conference that high-contact fall high school sports — namely, football — should consider switching seasons to the spring while the globe struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m calling on the Michigan High School Athletic Association to consider postponing fall sports that have the impossibility of social distancing as a part of them and consider moving those to the spring and running some of the more individualized sports like track and field or tennis or golf to the fall,” Whitmer said. “I anticipate a decision coming from them somewhere around July 20 to 25 is what they’ve indicated.”
MHSAA representative Goeff Kimmerly said the idea is “on the table” and a decision will be made by that timeframe.
“We’ve approached this as wanting to play fall sports in fall all along,” he said. “But if the data dictates we need to have lower-contact sports instead, we will consider switching seasons. We’ve been working in lockstep with the governor’s office since this started in March, and we’ll continue to do so based on the guidance of her medical experts and the state health department.”
Owosso athletic director Dallas Lintner said it would be extremely difficult from a logisitcal standpoint to swap seasons, but it would be worth doing to provide athletes a chance to play.
“Even in the best of scenarios, scheduling an entire season of sports is difficult,” he said. “Throw in something like this and a short timeline, it becomes very difficult. You’d have to think really outside the box of doing some unique things.”
Lintner and the MHSAA appear to prefer that if a change is made, it is a wholesale one — that is, moving all fall sports to the spring and vice versa — instead of swapping individual sports out. Lintner said individual sport-for-sport trades could disrupt multi-sport athletes and coaches.
“My boys track coach is also an assistant football coach and our girls track coach is our cross country coach,” he said. “We can’t really have those two sports in the same seasons, without disrupting our coaching staff continuity.”
Durand boys golf coach Dave Inman said he’d be supportive of competing this fall, noting his team, and high school golfers around the state, would benefit from favorable weather conditions. Boys golf moved to the spring following the resolution of the girls basketball sports equity lawsuit more than a decade ago.
“The spring golfing conditions are miserable,” Inman said. “We played our 2019 regionals (in late May) with winter hats and heavy layers on. The courses aren’t in peak condition in March and April and it’s hard to get practice time in late April and May because of all the adult leagues and open golfers on the course.
“Our players have been playing all summer,” Inman continued, “and to be able to start in August when their games are sharp, that would be nice.”
Even with a wholesale season change, however, is a gamble that could end up causing more headaches and heartbreak.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that were just denied their spring sport participation, and if all spring sports were moved to the fall, what happens if COVID forces us to take another step backwards and we would have to cancel what could be the fall baseball/softball/track season?” Lintner said. “Now those kids are getting robbed of a second year of eligibility.”
One thing that could potentially trip up any type of season swap is the 1998 Title IX lawsuit that eventually forced the MHSAA to switch eight sports seasons in 2007 — primarily girls basketball and volleyball. U.S. District Judge Richard Enslen ruled in 2001 that the MHSAA’s scheduling policies at the time violated the equal-protection clause of the 14th ammendement, Title IX and Michigan civil rights laws.
His ruling was appealed several times, but was upheld in 2007 when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case.
Kimmerly said Thursday the MHSAA’s attorneys are looking into whether Enslen’s ruling — which specified which sports would switch — would prevent any season changes, but he did not have any details.
Lintner said schools should be cautious if they plan on going against the court order.
“As school leaders, we better show some solid judgment if we’re going to go against any previous court ruling,” he said.
Lintner believes football could be played as things stand right now, and steps could be taken to socially distance athletes and coaches on the sideline. However, specators present a much larger probelm.
“You can open up the sidelines and can distance kids on the sideline and coaching staff and those sorts of things,” he said. “What you cannot really control is spectator distancing. I worry about having to play a sport without spectators and telling mom and dad and brother and sister that you can’t come watch the game. I think that would be very difficult conversation to have with folks, especially in our community where our community has supported our school district to such a high degree, and then to tell them that they can’t come.”
Lintner also expressed concern over winter sports — particularly wrestling, where being socially distant is not possible.
“Basketball, there’s a whole lot of contact between players,” he said. “There’s a lot more conversation to be had, a lot more questions to be asked and a lot more what ifs to be considered.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.