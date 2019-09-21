BYRON — Byron homecoming week starts Monday.
Spirit week starts with Decades Day on Monday. Tuesday is Hawaiian Day. Wednesday is Class Color Day. Thursday is E-Boy/E-Girl day. Friday is Purple and Gold Day.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the juniors will battle the seniors in powderpuff football. Admission is $5. The homecoming king will be crowned at halftime.
The homecoming hustle 5K will kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The homecoming parade will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, and will begin downtown. A pep assembly will follow.
From 4:30 to 7 p.m., the FFA will host the annual alumni dinner in the high school cafeteria. Tickets are $8 in advance and $9 at the door.
The homecoming game against LakeVille will kick off at 7 p.m. The homecoming queen will be announced at halftime.
The week’s festivities will conclude with the homecoming dance, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 28.
