OWOSSO — An Owosso woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in 35th Circuit Court to stealing her grandmother’s debit card and using it to ring up nearly $8,000 in charges.
Nichole Rowell, 34, pleaded guilty to a single felony count of illegal use of a financial transaction device, admitting to Judge Matthew Stewart that she stole her 94-year-old grandmother’s debit card in September 2022 and used it on random purchases amounting to over $7,000.
“I used a credit card that was hooked up to my mother’s account that my grandma had to make purchases for her,” Rowell said. “I used that card to buy purchases off Amazon.”
Stewart accepted Rowell’s plea, before revoking her bond and warning her that if she didn’t have anything to pay toward restitution at sentencing, she would likely face more incarceration.
“I need to give you a little taste of what’s in your future if you don’t pay your debt that you’ve taken from someone who didn’t deserve that,” Stewart said. “You can spend a little bit of time in jail and think about what you’ve done… That’s going to be an eye-opening experience for you.” He then set Rowell’s sentencing for 8:30 a.m. May 26.
Following the plea hearing, several of Rowell’s family members said they believed she should receive a term of incarceration due to the age of the victim. They said the amount Rowell spent is approximately $7,600, and took place over a period of two to three weeks.
Rowell’s felony charge is punishable by up to four years in prison, but due to her lack of an extensive criminal record, that is unlikely.
Rowell was originally also charged with second-degree home invasion, but that was dismissed by prosecutors as the result of a plea agreement.
According to court records, Rowell has a 2015 misdemeanor embezzlement conviction for which she was sentenced to probation and community service. However, she failed to meet several terms of her probation and was discharged unsuccessfully.
