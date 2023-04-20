OWOSSO — An Owosso woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in 35th Circuit Court to stealing her grandmother’s debit card and using it to ring up nearly $8,000 in charges.

Nichole Rowell, 34, pleaded guilty to a single felony count of illegal use of a financial transaction device, admitting to Judge Matthew Stewart that she stole her 94-year-old grandmother’s debit card in September 2022 and used it on random purchases amounting to over $7,000.

