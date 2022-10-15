LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg High School’s Red Thunder Robotics — featuring an influx of female tinkerers on loan from Corunna’s Fridgebot Robotics program — was the lone area team in competition at the Grand Rapids Girls Robotics Competition held at Wyoming High School, Oct. 7-8.
When all was said and done Red Thunder was a contributing member of the second-place “alliance” at the competition and the Wolfpack’s Jaylei Kramer was named one of four $750 scholarship winners, per a team press release.
As the competition’s name implies, it’s a “no boys allowed” version of the typical high school robotics clash. During the event — which took place under FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) game rules — only the girls and female mentors are allowed to drive, operate, repair and move the robot from the pits to the field.
Teams in FIRST games have build and pilot robots to perform a series of specific tasks in two-minute contests where they are allied with two to three other units against similar cooperative.
Competitions typically have several qualifying rounds which determine alliances for a final showdown on the second day.
During qualifiers Red Thunder accrued the eighth-most individual ranking points at the event out of 14 and wound up in the lowest (fourth) seeded alliance with teams from Marysville, Wyoming and East Kentwood.
This underdog collective manged to take down the top-seeded alliance in the semis, but lost in the finals to the No. 2 group by two points.
Team leadership was pleased their charges performance, given the obstacles in their path.
“Our girls, along with a the Fridgebots, performed admirably, especially since they are so young,” said Melissa Kramer, co-head mentor for Red Thunder. “Having the Fridgebot girls was great, as we’ve partnered with them at last year’s girls event in West Bloomfield.”
In addition to competition, the event also featured a “Women in STEM panel,” which all the Red Thunder girls attended.
It is hoped that “girl power” atmosphere of the occasion will inspire participants to carve out bigger roles in co-ed competitions (as almost all are).
“This was a great opportunity for the girls to get the full aspect of the competition, as only a few have been drivers and operators during our history — the guys tend to want to drive,” said Paul Garrett, Red Thunder founder and head mentor. “We brought two rookie teams of drivers and they knocked it out of the park. We’re so proud of them.”
The male members of the team, who also attended, were tasked with a variety of support duties, including team spirit, photography and video and scouting the other teams for final alliance selection.
Founder Garrett imagines a bright future for Red Thunder Robotics, noting the expansion of the program to cover the elementary and middle school levels.
“Bringing the opportunity of STEM to Laingsburg K-12 this year has been a huge boost for our program,” Garrett said. “In the first year outside of a high school team, we’ve added 4 FIRST Lego League teams and one middle school team. The overall program is roughly 40% girls. At the high school level, 75% of our leadership team are women.”
