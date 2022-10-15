LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg High School’s Red Thunder Robotics — featuring an influx of female tinkerers on loan from Corunna’s Fridgebot Robotics program — was the lone area team in competition at the Grand Rapids Girls Robotics Competition held at Wyoming High School, Oct. 7-8.

When all was said and done Red Thunder was a contributing member of the second-place “alliance” at the competition and the Wolfpack’s Jaylei Kramer was named one of four $750 scholarship winners, per a team press release.

