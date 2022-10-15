Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 53F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.