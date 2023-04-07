HANNAH PHELPS

CORUNNA — A Perry woman who was caught trying to cheat a drug test while on bond for methamphetamine charges was sentenced to at least 23 months in prison Thursday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart, who said she “manipulated” his court’s highly successful Drug Court program.

Hannah Phelps, 27, was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and must undergo substance abuse counseling while serving her sentence. She was credited with 59 days served.

