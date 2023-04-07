CORUNNA — A Perry woman who was caught trying to cheat a drug test while on bond for methamphetamine charges was sentenced to at least 23 months in prison Thursday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart, who said she “manipulated” his court’s highly successful Drug Court program.
Hannah Phelps, 27, was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and must undergo substance abuse counseling while serving her sentence. She was credited with 59 days served.
Phelps was previously charged in 2019 with five felony counts of delivery/manufacture of meth following an investigation by the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET). MAGNET had made controlled purchases from Phelps prior to her arrest, when she was apprehended with approximately 2 ounces of the drug.
Phelps pleaded guilty and would have been given consideration under the Holmes Youthful Training Act (HYTA), which allows felony criminal convictions to be expunged from an individual’s record upon the successful completion of probation.
She violated probation several times, and that plea was withdrawn by prosecutors.
She ended up being sentenced to one year in jail by Stewart.
Following an investigation by the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET) in 2022, Phelps was again charged with a single count of meth possession.
Court records indicate she posted a $2,500 bond and was released.
However, at a bond hearing in February, Phelps was caught with a tube contraption that would allow her to submit a urine sample from someone else. The device was found on Phelps’ person when she was being searched at the jail, and Stewart ordered her bond revoked.
At Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Shiawassee County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Abigail Tepper indicated that additional charges are pending related to the incident.
Tepper noted that she is the same age as Phelps, but their respective lives have taken divergent paths.
“I find this difficult… Ms. Phelps has had an opportunity. She was granted Drug Court previously and she was not successful. She was discharged… And she went back to the same behavior she was doing before.” Tepper asked for a sentence within guidelines.
Defense attorney Matt McKone said the case came down to addiction, and asked Stewart for a sentence that included treatment and probation in addition to any incarceration.
“She needs to be re-programmed,” McKone said. “As we know, she’s coming back here to Shiawassee County.”
He alluded to a potential safety issue for Phelps, due to the “exposure” the case has received.
He was likely referring to Phelps previously cooperating with federal authorities in a separate but related case, and that cooperation led to her not facing separate federal drug charges.
Phelps apologized in a short statement to the court, blaming a meth addiction that began approximately 10 years ago.
“I’m sick of the things I do to protect my addiction,” Phelps said. “I want to change and get out of the chaos. I want to get on with my life, just be sober, clean and happy.”
Stewart then reviewed Phelps’ history while a Drug Court participant, and her behavior on bond. He said that Phelps would not be a good candidate for probation or treatment.
“It wasn’t her addiction that prevented her from completing it,” Stewart said.
“It was her manipulation, her thoughtlessness of others, that put her outside of the program… If the facts of this case just involved you possessing a little bit of methamphetamine, I’m all in. Where do you want to go for treatment? How long do you want to go? What can we do to help? We’ll pay for your bus fare. But that’s not all that’s involved in this.”
