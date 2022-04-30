Owosso woman receives 11 months for meth possession

CORUNNA — An Owosso woman was sentenced to 11 months in jail by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for possession of methamphetamine Friday morning.
Jessica O’Donnell was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and to two years of probation. She was credited with 48 days served.
Before sentencing, Stewart noted that O’Donnell had been charged following an investigation by the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET), and that she had been caught with 13 grams of meth, which was accessible to her two young children.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner pointed out that O’Donnell’s children did not find the meth, since it was found in a kitchen location in her home that was used to wash baby bottles.
“It’s really disturbing to hear that,” Koerner said. “It’s fortunate we don’t have some injured children. Not only that, but she had 13 grams of meth found in her home. That’s a lot. That’s not someone who’s having a relapse.”
Stewart called the presentence investigation report “offensive,” and asked Koerner why O’Donnell wasn’t charged with delivery/manufacture of meth and child endangerment. Koerner responded that there was a possiblity additional charges could be filed.
The judge continued, noting that at the time of her arrest for meth possession in Shiawassee County in June 2021, O’Donnell was on “7411” status in Isabella County for a separate meth charge.
“I have a lot of limitations in this case right now and I wish I didn’t,” Stewart told O’Donnell. “Your guideline range is really low. I think there’s evidence you were a deliverer and manufacturer of meth and you should charged and convicted of child endangerment. And you’re not. That’s frustrating to me… If you think it’s acceptable to throw meth parephernalia in with baby bottles, you’re an even worse parent than I thought you were. You have a college education. What’s wrong with you?”
O’Donnell answered that she never intended to endanger her children, and said her actions were those of an addict.
“When you bring your children into it and endanger them, I have a problem with that,” Stewart said.
O’Donnell was charged in November 2021 following a MAGNET investigation that began in June 2021. She was arraigned Nov. 30, 2021, before Magistrate Michael Herendeen and pleaded not guilty.
She pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of meth possession at a hearing March 30. It is unclear whether O’Donnell has been lodged at the Shiawassee or Isabella county jail, and Isabella County does not maintain online circuit court records.
