Each week, The Argus-Press publishes a list of luncheons, dinners and other events to be conducted as fundraisers.
Events must include a specific nonprofit beneficiary of the funds to be included in this list.
People responsible for such an open-to-the-public event should submit information to The Argus-Press by the Wednesday before publication of this column, which usually runs on Friday. If you have questions, call The Argus-Press during weekday business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (989) 725-5136.
A EUCHRE tournament is planned at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Shiawassee Dog and Gun Club to benefit Sandy Hauk. Registration starts at 1 p.m. Play starts at 2 p.m. The cost is $10 per person. You do not need a partner. The event will pay two places. Each person plays eight games. There will be 50/50 tickets available. For more information or to register early, call Dan Scroggins at (517) 294-9306, Jan Pitt at (989) 277-4386 or Emma Seigel (989) 277-5944.
The OAKLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry on Friday evenings from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28 through Apr. 10.
Deep fried cod ($11), shrimp ($12), a combination of fish and shrimp ($12) and chicken tenders ($10) will be available, along with a choice of fries or a baked potato, coleslaw, dinner rolls and refreshments.
Children 10 and under eat for $6. Carry-out orders are available by calling (989) 845-4644.
Ninety percent of the proceeds from the fish fry will go into the church’s general fund, while the remaining 10 percent will go into the OCC Compassionate Ministries food bank.
A 50/50 raffle will also take place each Friday, with proceeds supporting the OCC College Scholarship Fund for Chesaning High School graduates.
For more information, contact Pastor John Miller at (989) 723-3024 or jmiller1400@gmail.com.
