LAINGSBURG — Senior year for Laingsburg High School’s Matt Freels changed drastically with one pop.
Freels, 18, a starting defensive end for LHS’s football team and a multi-event participant on the school’s track and field team, saw his football season instantly end when he tore his ACL on a kickoff in the Wolfpack’s third game of the season, and his spring track and field season end before it even started — certainly far from the ideal start to the school year.
“It kind of showed me how everything can change in a matter of seconds,” he said. “I went from playing well to being on crutches and having to have surgery. I learned you have to make the most of everything because you never know when it’s going to end.”
Academically, Freels seems to have made the most of his high school days. He said he is in line to graduate Summa Cum Laude, which is awarded to Laingsburg graduates with a GPA of at least 3.75, while taking a challenging senior year curriculum including advanced placement courses in calculus and computer science.
Freels said he wants to follow in his older brother Chris’ footsteps and study coding in college. Freels said his brother studies at Kettering University, and he tries to understand codes that his brother leaves open.
“I find the abstract part of turning code into a final product really fun,” he said.
For fall 2023, Freels said that he initially was “pretty set” on attending Grand Valley State University, but Kalamazoo College recently reached out to him about playing football. He said it’s likely now between the two schools.
Freels has been heavily involved in the LHS community outside of the classroom. He played football for all four years and varsity for three years. Despite his injury, Freels, a team captain, enjoyed watching the Wolfpack upset Fowler and win a share of its league championship.
“I kind of forgot about the injury for a moment. We got up late in fourth quarter (against Fowler), and we all just stormed out and the student section rushed the field. It was definitely mayhem, but good mayhem,” he said.
Freels again followed in his older brother’s footsteps by joining the track team his junior year, where he featured in the long jump, 110- and 300-meter hurdles, team relays and discus on a team that qualified for the state meet.
“My brother (Chris) told me it was really fun. A lot of people said it was a social sport, and I like the fact that you can go there to compete but have time to watch friends do events and cheer them on,” he said.
Freels’ involvements don’t stop with sports. He’s been a member of Laingsburg’s chapter of the National Honor Society since his freshman year, and said he’s particularly enjoyed the program’s community service requirement, including combining his love for football and serving by officiating flag football for the Laingsburg Den Defenders Youth Football program.
“Doing the actual community service hours is fun to me if you pick the right stuff and doing stuff you enjoy. I like the fact that you can change what you’re doing, and it leads to helping in a multitude of ways,” he said.
Freels works at Launch Trampoline Park Lansing in Okemos, where he’s “done just about everything” for the better portion of a year, including mentoring kids as young as four years old at the park’s summer camp.
In his spare time, Freels likes to play video games, attend LHS sporting events, cook and hang out with his dogs O’Ryan and Louis. He said he does a lot of baking with his mom and particularly enjoys baking cookies. For his school senior year project, he said he plans on branching out his cooking skills to full meals.
Freels said he comes from a tight-knit family with his mom and dad, Ann and Don, and his older siblings, Chris and Grace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.