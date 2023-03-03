CORUNNA — At a probation violation hearing Thursday afternoon in 35th Circuit Court, Judge Matthew Stewart asked Nathaniel Beattie whether he wanted to receive a jail term and have his probation terminated, or whether he would rather seek substance abuse treatment.
“I can either look for a bed for you in a treatment facility,” Stewart said. “Or I can give you a jail sentence and just be done.”
Beattie said that he wanted to stay in jail until a spot in a treatment facility became available.
Stewart then complimented Beattie, telling him that was a wise decision.
“So you’ll voluntarily stay in jail until a bed is open for you and then do a good job in treatment? Ok, that surprises me… I accept that and will do that for you. That was a very good decision. I think differently of you now…
“A lot of guys would just take the jail time and dip back to the dope house.”
Beattie then received a suspended sentence of 9 months, but that circuit court staff would look for an opening at a treatment center.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said he believed Beattie should receive a jail term because Beattie absconded. However, he changed his mind when Beattie said he would seek inpatient treatment.
Early in Thursday’s hearing, Beattie let slip an expletive, telling Stewart he “f***** up,” by using drugs, failing a drug test, drinking, and not reportiing to his probation officer.
According to court records, Beattie is currently on probation for methamphetamine possession.
He was sentenced by Stewart in June 2022 to jail and probation, and currently has 83 days served toward a 6-month sentence.
If he had accepted a jail term, he likely would have served the remainder of that term and been unsuccessfully discharged from probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.