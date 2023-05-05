CALEDONIA TWP. — Ryan Dawson said Thursday’s celebration of International Firefighters’ Day outside his AT&T store was the store’s first time celebrating the day, but he hopes it won’t be the last.
Dawson, in his second year managing the AT&T branch in Caledonia Township, wanted to plan something special for the day, and he reached out to the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department, which brought a firetruck and two members of its department.
“We try to take care of our first responders at AT&T, so I reached out to the department to see if we could get some community presence and let the kids come out and hang out and see the truck,” Dawson said.
International Firefighters’ Day is observed worldwide on May 4, and was first instituted in 1999 following the deaths of five firefighters in a bushfire in Australia the previous year.
Ron Pearsall, captain at the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department, and Blain Hall, one of the department’s newest firefighters, both enjoyed showing off a department firetruck for the steady stream of kids during the two-hour event.
“We appreciate the knowledge of it and thank AT&T for having us out here and doing a little community service,” Pearsall said.
“It’s just nice knowing that the communities are all one big community and we’re able to support one another in the end,” Hall said.
Pearsall said events like Thursday’s are especially critical amidst a national shortage of firefighters, which has not spared the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department.
Pearsall said the department has several openings, and volunteers are always welcome to apply for a position.
As for the AT&T branch, Dawson said he plans on hosting more community outreach events in the future, with plans including getting in touch with the Owosso Police Department for National Police Week, which is observed later this month. Dawson said the store also is looking into getting a booth at June’s Curwood Festival in Owosso.
“We’re hoping to do more community events and take advantage of these types of opportunities. We want to get more well-known in the community,” he said.
