Firefighters Day

The AT&T branch in Caledonia Township organized an event with the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department in observance of International Firefighters' Day. From left: Ryan Dawson, AT&T branch manager; Jerdon Torrey, AT&T district manager; Charlotte Wolfcale, 6; Mason Wolfcale, 5; Finn Wolfcale, 3; Blain Hall, firefighter at the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department; and Ron Pearsall, captain at the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

CALEDONIA TWP. — Ryan Dawson said Thursday’s celebration of International Firefighters’ Day outside his AT&T store was the store’s first time celebrating the day, but he hopes it won’t be the last.

Dawson, in his second year managing the AT&T branch in Caledonia Township, wanted to plan something special for the day, and he reached out to the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department, which brought a firetruck and two members of its department.

