OWOSSO — Students in Owosso High School’s culinary program got a break from the humdrum routine of daily lessons on Thursday, engaging in a reality TV-style cookie decorating competition judged by none other than local Food Network alum Jill Davis, in the flesh.
The competition, complete with Davis’ involvement, was the brainchild of OPS Curriculum Director Steve Brooks. Brooks took the idea to Hannah Poyner, Owosso’s cooking instructor-in-chief, who readily agreed that it would be a novel experience for her students.
Davis — a finalist on the most recent season of “Halloween Baking Championship” signed on, and everything else fell into place.
“I think it’s so cool. It’s really, really cool. I think it’s really neat that we get a chance to do this and we’re super grateful that (Jill Davis) agreed to come in,” Poyner said.
The parameters of Thursday’s competition gave students 20 minutes to decorate small, glazed sugar cookies, using food coloring for watercolors and paint brushes as applicators.
Twenty-five students — winnowed from a field of 135 Culinary I and II students who decorated cookies as a class activity, said Poyner — participated
The first place cookie was the work of junior Crystal Davis (no relation to Jill), a Culinary I student who painted a realistic heart that Jill Davis lauded for its anatomical accuracy.
“I honestly didn’t think I was going to win, but I’m really happy,” Crystal Davis said.
Iszabelle Jameson, an OHS sophomore, took second place. She said her cookie design of colorful circles and checkers mimicked how she painted her bedroom. Junior Birdie Tkaczyk made a “pizza cookie” and took third place.
Crystal Davis, Jameson and Tkaczyk finalists agreed the 20-minute clock added a large dose of pressure.
“I painted down to the clock, so it was pretty stressful. I don’t like being timed when I do art,” Davis said.
“It’s stressful. I think I had like two seconds left by the time we were done,” Jameson said. “I started to paint more colors, and my friend was like, ‘You do not have time for that!’”
Apart from her judging duties, Jill Davis took time on Thursday to dole out received wisdom regarding the hills and valleys of a career in fancy cakes.
“Growing up, Food Network was what got me into what I do aside from working with my mom,” she said. “Meeting somebody that has reached that point and knowing that they’re accessible to you makes your dreams feel a little bit more accessible. If I can be the inspiration that I looked up to growing up, that means more than any title I could ever achieve in my career.”
Davis drove home the point that she is anything but an overnight success, and, even now, post limelight, Drizzle Cakes and Bakes, which she owns and operates, remains a home business.
Davis told how she began working at McDonald’s and bounced around between several jobs in her 20s to make ends meet. She spent time at a hot dog shop in East Lansing (What’s Up Dawg?), a year at Tasty Layers in Burton and five years at Home Bakery in Rochester.
“I can’t tell you how many times in my career that I’ve almost given up on it because it’s hard, between finding the right price point, finding the right clients, finding the time, especially once you have a family,” Davis said. “It’s gotta be a passion; it’s gotta be a drive.”
One of Davis anecdotes illustrated the importance of humility in advancing in the culinary world.
“Kiss your pride goodbye. Even if you know deep down in your soul that you are one of the best people who has ever stepped into a kitchen, listen to who runs that kitchen until you are ready to lead because they will guide you. Even if it hurts in the moment, it will help you move forward,” she said
Davis acknowledged that not everyone participating in Thursday’s competition dreams frosting-covered dreams, and that they may not necessarily be interested in a career as a chef or confectioner, but stressed that the lessons learned in the kitchen would be applicable elsewhere.
“What you are learning here in this school is going to be a part of you for the rest of your life, and you can still use it to bring joy to friends, your family and the community,” she said.
Davis got good reviews from students, some of whom seemed somewhat awed by her foray into show business.
“I was so happy to meet her. She looked so cool on the show,” Tkaczyk said.
“I was really excited, because I hadn’t met someone famous before,” said Jameson.
