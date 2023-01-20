Decorating competition

The top three finishers in Owosso High School's culinary program's Thursday cookie decorating competition pose for a photo with local baker Jill Davis and their instructor, Chef Hannah Poyner. Pictured from left are Birdie Tkaczyk, Iszabelle Jameson, Crystal Davis, Jill Davis and Poyner.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — Students in Owosso High School’s culinary program got a break from the humdrum routine of daily lessons on Thursday, engaging in a reality TV-style cookie decorating competition judged by none other than local Food Network alum Jill Davis, in the flesh.

The competition, complete with Davis’ involvement, was the brainchild of OPS Curriculum Director Steve Brooks. Brooks took the idea to Hannah Poyner, Owosso’s cooking instructor-in-chief, who readily agreed that it would be a novel experience for her students.

