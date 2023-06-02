OWOSSO — Gene Biondi almost didn’t survive World War II. Last Sunday, the longtime Owosso resident turned 100 years old.
Biondi celebrated his centennial quietly. A private gathering of friends and family at The Meadows of Owosso, where he resides, was all the fanfare his milestone received.
Biondi’s son, Norman “Norm” Biondi, says that his father has a plethora of stories from his 20 years in the army, and even at 100, is still relatively adept at telling them — even if he elects to do so only in private.
“He’s full of stories. We could do a whole newspaper on it,” Norm Biondi said.
Biondi’s military service began in the thick of WWII. He was heavily involved in operations. One of his assigments was unloading tanks on the beaches of Normandy during D-Day, according to Norm Biondi.
Gene Biondi’s presence on the front lines was naturally perilous. He would be seriously wounded in Germany during the war’s final year, requiring treatment at a Paris hospital.
After the war’s conclusion, Biondi stayed in the service, being thrust back into conflict during the Korean War.
Much of Biondi’s Army tenure saw him attached to the legendary 82nd Airborne Division — the first airbone division in the U.S. military. Biondi eventually rose to become a Lt. Colonel in the unit.
Not all of Biondi’s military service involved risking life and limb.
One of the more quixotic chapters of Biondi’s career is the one that first acquainted him with Owosso.
To hear Norm Biondi tell it, in 1952 his father was serving as a captain in the 82nd Airborne, based out of Fort Bragg in North Carolina when he was given a mission to test out the range of military radios.
The elder Biondi was told to keep traveling until he could no longer reach the base. His journey brought him to Owosso.
While in Curwood Country, Biondi met the woman who would become his wife at a local hotel. Norm Biondi was born two years later.
The family spent much of Norm Biondi’s early childhood shuttling around various military bases, until Gene Biondi’s retirement in 1963, after which the Owosso area became home.
Norm Biondi is an obviously proud son. He noted that his father worked his way upward from humble beginnings, being born in rural Windsor, Missouri — the son of an Italian immigrant father who worked for the Rock Island Railroad and a mother who worked as a nurse.
“He grew up in the (Great) Depression as an only child in a fairly modest small town. It would be a harder life by what we’re used to today,” Norm Biondi said.
In a November 2021 Facebook post, Biondi described his father as a man who “went first,” in dangerous assigments, such as jumping out of planes, despite being a “short guy” with a “shiny helmet.”
“He had some incredible adventures,” Norm Biondi wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.