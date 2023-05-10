OWOSSO — After several months in the body, Owosso City Council member Emily Olson felt she saw a something of a gap between what could be accomplished in official council meetings and what she hoped to achieve in terms of community dialogue. With their gaveled structure and strict adherence to the agenda, meeting are not conducive to a back-and-forth.

Therefore, she has decided to host a series of what she had dubbed “Impact Chats,” which she hopes will give her — and any council members who wish to join her — and opportunity for further direct interface with constituents.

