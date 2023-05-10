OWOSSO — After several months in the body, Owosso City Council member Emily Olson felt she saw a something of a gap between what could be accomplished in official council meetings and what she hoped to achieve in terms of community dialogue. With their gaveled structure and strict adherence to the agenda, meeting are not conducive to a back-and-forth.
Therefore, she has decided to host a series of what she had dubbed “Impact Chats,” which she hopes will give her — and any council members who wish to join her — and opportunity for further direct interface with constituents.
“I think it’s needed because there’s so many people that show up at the meeting that speak earnestly, and they want an answer to specific things and there’s no real opportunity to answer and no real dialogue. (City Manager) Nathan (Henne) made it clear that city council meetings are to conduct business,” she said.
These chats will be held in the conference room in the downstairs of City Hall on Thursdays ahead of regular council meetings. Olson hopes they will offer residents an opportunity to engage with present council members in a non-structured brainstorming session, in which residents can engage with her and other members who may elect to attend, in meaningful dialogue about topics including city improvements, areas of concern, large and small goals, community building opportunities, agenda items and Owosso’s vision for the future.
“Like any community meeting, we have to identify what’s on people’s minds and who shows up will dictate the topics. I hope we can sit at the table and brainstorm creative solutions. It’s all about how the big collective capital ‘We’ can make an impact,” she said. “I hope everybody comes with civility in mind and with constructive ideas and not any animosity or tension.”
Olson said her idea has received support from other council members — including Janae Fear and Nicholas Pidek.
Olson and Fear plan to be regulars at the meetings, and she said Pidek has expressed interest in joining as well.
Olson’s first Impact Chat is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday.
