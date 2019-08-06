WOODHULL TWP. — A 14-year-old pedestrian who was killed early Sunday when a vehicle struck them near the intersection of Lansing and Shaftsburg roads has been identified by police.
According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was Hannah Hidalgo of Haslett. Officials did not provide any information about the driver of the vehicle that struck her.
According to a press release, a vehicle traveling east on Lansing Road about 3:27 a.m. Sunday struck the teen as she crossed the road.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.
The Michigan State Police, Perry police and LSW assisted at the scene.
