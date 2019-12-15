OWOSSO — Following is a list of programs and activities for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Dec. 15 provided by the Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St.
The number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso Center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The number is (989) 288-4122. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Morrice Senior Center is at 101 W. Mason St. The number is (517) 625-4270. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. Lunch is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make lunch reservations with the center by 4:30 p.m. the day before. Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3 for those 60 and older. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Public transportation within Shiawassee County is free for all seniors 60 years and older Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule a ride, call SATA at (989) 729-2687.
For more information about the home-delivered meals program; minor home modifications, or personal care services, contact the Owosso center.
Items to Note
All Centers:
Owosso Center: Christmas party at 11 a.m. on Wednesday
Durand Center: Christmas party at 11 a.m. on Wednesday
Morrice Center: SCOA Board meeting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday; Bake sale @ Carl’s Market in Perry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday
Calendar of Events
Owosso Center
Monday — Produce drop by the Greater Lansing Food Bank at 9 a.m.; exercise class at 10 a.m.; Euchre at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday — Art class at 10 a.m.; Bridge at 1 p.m.
Wednesday — Exercise Class at 9:30 a.m.; Congregate daycare kids visit at 10 a.m.; Christmas party at 11 a.m.; Bingo at 12:30 p.m.
Thursday — Silver sneakers stability class at 1 p.m.
Friday — Exercise class at 10 a.m.; Free Hearing Checks at 10 a.m.; Bingo at 12:30 p.m.
Durand Center
Monday — SMARTS art class at 10 a.m.; Bingo at 12:40 p.m.; Five Crowns after Bingo
Tuesday — Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; Low impact exercise class at 1 p.m.;
Wednesday — Christmas party at 11 a.m.; Euchre at 12:30 p.m.
Thursday — Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; Bingo at 12:40 p.m.; Five Crowns after Bingo
Friday — Low impact exercise class at 10:30 a.m.; Love it again beading at 12:30 p.m.
Morrice Center
Monday — Noon lunch and bingo; Blood pressure checks at 12:45 p.m.; Euchre at 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday — Exercise class at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday — Wii bowling at 11 a.m.; Noon lunch; SCOA Board meeting at 2 p.m.
Thursday — Exercise Class at 9:30 a.m.; Euchre at 1:30 p.m.
Friday — Noon lunch
Saturday — Bake Sale @ Carl’s Market in Perry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
Lunch Menus
Lunch is always served at 12 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday — Baked porch chops, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, cauliflower, applesauce
Tuesday — Pulled pork sandwich, mac and cheese, veggies, orange fluff
Wednesday — Pizza supreme, tossed salad, fruit, muffin
Thursday — Chicken pot pie, cut green beans, fruit, biscuit
Friday — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and carrots, jello with fruit, breadstick
Durand and Morrice Centers
Monday — Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, brussel sprouts, Jell-o with fruit
Tuesday — Chicken strips, coleslaw, tater tots, fruit, bread
Wednesday — Roast Beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, wheat roll, pie
Thursday — Cheesy potato soup with ham, half ham sandwich with lettuce and tomato, fruit, crackers
Friday — Meatloaf, Green bean casserole, sweet potato, fruit, roll
