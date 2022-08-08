Participating Clubes: Clever Dogs (CD), Doggie Diggers (DD)
Pre Novice A
First place: Lily Sandlin with her cocker spaniel from CD
Second place: Zechia Williams with his Australian shepherd mix from DD
Pre Novice B (2006-2009)
First place: Joseph Edington with his border collie mix from CD
Second place: Devan Leader with his mutt from CD
Third place: Ella Curnutt with her mutt from DD
Fourth place: Cadence Houghtaling with her German shepherd from DD
Fifth place: Allen Cole with his Aussie mix from DD
Sixth place: Joseph Edington with his mutt from CD
Pre Novice B (2010-2013)
First place: Shianna Underwood with her Sheltie from DD
Second place: Arthur Cole with his pug from DD
Third place: Gavin Cohoon with his German shepherd from DD
Fourth place: Dustin Cohoon with his shepherd mix from DD
Fifth place: Bryce Gute with his yellow lab from DD
Novice A
First Place: Malachi Sims with his yellow lab from DD
Novice B
First Place: Veronica Gross with her golden mix from DD
Second Place: Clara Gross with her English cocker from DD
Beginning Novice A
First place: Missy Flores with her Yorkshire terrier from CD
Second place: Jordan Sandlin with her shih tzu from CD
Third place: Missy Flores with her Havanese from CD
Beginning Novice B
First place: Veronica Gross with her giant schnauzer from DD
Second place: Sage Cole with her terrier mix from DD
Third place: Leona Gross with her Portuguese water dog from DD
Fourth place: Kyle Leader with his German shepherd from CD
Pre Novice
Grand Champion: Shianna Underwood
Reserve Champion: Joseph Edington
Novice and Above
Grand Champion: Veronica Gross
Reserve Champion: Clara Gross
Beginning Novice
Grand Champion: Missy Flores
Reserve Champion: Jordan Sandlin
