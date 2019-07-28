Restoration of Shiatown Dam continues

SHIAWASSEE TWP. — The Shiatown dam will soon be no more.
Removal of the dam’s final pieces is currently underway, marking the next step in the Shiawassee River’s restoration process, according to a recent press release from the Friends of the Shiawassee River.
Partial removal of the dam took place in the fall of 2012, lowering it to within 4 feet of the river bed elevation.
M.J. VanDamme Inc., of Gwinn, will complete the removal process, after being awarded the project following its placement for bids in May. The company has also agreed to remove the Corunna dam, with construction on that project beginning as soon as mid-August, according to Corunna City Manager Joe Sawyer.
Taking out the Shiatown dam and restoring the area with strategically placed rocks — a “riffle zone” to help maintain the grade of the river banks and provide a good wildlife habitat after the dam is gone — will cost an estimated $500,000, according to Friends board member Gary Burk.
The project timeline had been extended periodically as Friends members worked to secure grant funds, create an effective but affordable restoration design and power through the state permitting process, Burk said. The Friends group is acting as the voluntary agent of the Michigan Land Bank, which owns the dam.
The majority of the cost will be covered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which provided both a Dam Management Grant and an Aquatic Habitat Restoration Grant, the release said.
Additional funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network (WIN) will also help fund the project.
The original Shiatown dam was constructed in 1840 and powered multiple mills in the second half of the 19th century. In 1904, it was replaced with a dam built by Shiawassee Light and Power Company for hydroelectric power generation. In 1911, the local utility company sold the dam to Consumers Power, which added 5 feet to its height and used it to generate power until the 1950s.
Consumers transferred ownership of the dam to Shiawassee and Vernon townships in 1955; nine years later, Vernon Township transferred its share to Shiawassee Township. The dam and impoundment were operated as a recreational facility. In the late 1960s Shiawassee County took over ownership.
County officials controlled the dam until 1986, when it was sold to the Grand River Power Company, owned by Okemos attorney Robert Evans. He was the first of four entrepreneurs who purchased the dam in the hope of restoring hydropower generation. None of them succeeded, however, and between 1986 and 1999 there is no documentation that the dam was repaired or maintained.
When the last private owner, Mackinac Generation Inc., failed to pay property taxes, the dam reverted to the state through the Michigan Land Bank. The land bank announced its intention to remove the dam in 2011, citing the high cost of maintaining the dam, and concerns about safety and liability.
According to information compiled by the Friends group, at least six people have drowned at the dam since the late 1960s. Most recently, in May 2012, a 12-year-old girl from Flint drowned.
Contractors from VanDamme are currently working Monday through Saturday at the site and plan to have the majority of the project done by Labor Day, according to the release.
Due to the construction, the boat launch located at Shiatown East Park is closed. The Friends encourage individuals canoeing or kayaking to avoid the area until the removal is complete.
Furthermore, the Friends ask park goers to avoid areas where contractors are working at this time.
For more information, visit the Friends’ website at www.ShiawasseeRiver.org or email info@shiawasseeriver.org.
