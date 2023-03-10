SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — March, for those who don’t know, is National Reading Month, meaning that local schoolkids are hitting the books even harder than they normally might right about now.
The educational “holiday,” which spawned out of the National Education Association’s establishment of “Read Across America Day” in 1998, attempts to cultivate a love of books in the nation’s youth.
That, of course, is a mission statement every worthy educator can get behind, therefore it’s unsurprising that local teachers have come up with a number of inventive ways to charm their charges with the written word.
“Our students enjoy the special activities that help them further develop this important love of reading. The extra attention to literacy helps ‘boost’ their interest and their skills,” St. Paul Catholic School Principal Laura Heatwole said.
Here are just a few fun-filled reading-initiatives and themes that have sprouted up around the county:
n The halls of Elsa Meyer Elementary in Corunna are looking a little fishy these days, fitting the theme of “Dive into Reading.” Special activities and dress days go on throughout the month.
n A “Tournament of Books” is heating up at New Lothrop Elementary, complete with March Madness-style brackets. Book-themed dress-up days and a read-a-thon are also on the calendar.
n Over in Laingsburg members of the high school’s Red Thunder Robotics team recently got together and read STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) books to third-graders.
n Salem Lutheran School in Owosso, is another one fusing books with brackets with “March Madness – Take a Shot at Reading!” Activities include a reading-themed bingo game, author visits and prize drawings.
n Students and families at Bertha Neal Elementary in Durand will enjoy a “Literacy Night,” scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. next Tuesday. Kids will receive free books, and fun games, activities and refreshments are also on the schedule. During the rest of the month, students are treated to mystery readers and several special assemblies.
n At Nellie Reed Elementary, all roads point to the Corunna National Forest and the call to “Explore A Good Book!” Pop-up tents and comfortable camp chairs invite readers of any age to settle in with something to read.
