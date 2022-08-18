INGHAM COUNTY — Shiawassee County has agreed to settle the wrongful termination/whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former corrections deputy for $150,000, according to the woman’s attorney Tom Pabst.
Kathy McGuckin, who filed the lawsuit in 2019 after being terminated by Sheriff Brian BeGole for “violating policy,” said this morning she is pleased with the settlement offered by the county.
As of January 2021, Shiawassee County had spent over $70,000 defending BeGole in the suit, meaning the legal fees are almost certainly higher.
McGuckin was fired by BeGole in fall 2019, and later filed suit in Shiawassee County Circuit Court challenging the dismissal. The suit was transferred to Ingham County because of conflicts involving local officials.
A full story with comment from McGuckin and Pabst will be in tomorrow’s paper.
