SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Although the coronavirus crisis delayed some opening dates, four farmers markets in Shiawassee County are now open and taking steps to keep customers safe.
In addition to produce and crafts, this season all four farmers markets — located in Laingsburg, Durand and Owosso — offer hand-sanitizing stations and encourage wearing face masks.
The Downtown Owosso Farmers Market is even giving away a mask to every attendee who wants one, thanks to a grant from the Cook Family Foundation.
“As challenging as this year has been in many ways, it’s been great so far and being part of it has been fantastic,” said Tracey Peltier, market master of the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market. “People are being really gracious and kind and respectful to each other, and the environment is light and happy.”
Peltier said the market, which runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the west end of Exchange Street every Saturday through the end of October, is seeing a record number of vendors because of farmers market cancellations. Sales are up, in part because of the Pandemic EBT cards issued to students this spring, in lieu of school lunches.
She said hand-washing and sanitizing stations are located throughout the market, and vendors’ booths have been spread apart to help people maintain social distancing. People are following the rules, she said.
“I’ve seen great examples of people showing they care by social distancing,” she said. “It’s a scary time for all of us, but the farmers markets offer the opportunity to shop for groceries without having to go inside a store.”
Peltier said the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market sells many grocery staples, including honey, eggs, cheese, meat and produce.
“I’ve heard from many of our customers that it feels so good to be out and be with friends, and be safe,” she said.
Mollie Shay, market master of the Durand Farmers Market, said the virus hasn’t kept people from coming out for crafts, cutlery, sweets, pies, blankets, handmade masks, T-shirts and such fresh produce as strawberries, cabbage and green onions.
The Durand Farmers Market runs from 2 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday through the first Wednesday in October.
“A lot of older people are still a little scared, but we have had a lot of young people with children come in,” Shay said. “It’s been wonderful.”
To ease people’s wariness, the Durand market offers hand-washing stations featuring soap, sanitizer and hand towels. To increase fun, the market is coming up with “take and make” craft kits for children and a Christmas in July event set for July 22, with vendors’ booths festooned with Christmas decorations, and Santa and Mrs. Claus on hand.
The Laingsburg Farmers Market got a late start, with organizers first getting the go-ahead from the Laingsburg City Council. The market runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays along the village’s Roosevelt Row.
“We have more vendors this year, and people have a desire to come out. We’ve seen a lot of people we’ve never seen before,” Market Master Dena Judd said. “We’re still social-distancing and keeping the guidelines intact.”
There’s a hand-washing station and Market Master Dena Judd said she enforces the rule that vendors wear masks and sanitize their hands between customers.
The market boasts many craft vendors as well as sellers of in-season produce as radishes, onions, lettuce and kale. Judd herself is the market’s “produce girl,” growing produce in a large garden located on her mother’s farm.
“The tomatoes are coming,” Judd said with a laugh, adding: “Our vendors are really just local people who have anything to sell. We don’t charge for booths.”
Coming attractions include the Jack Clarkson Band, a Yeller Dog food truck and a nearby clothing store called the Clothesline, which is going to stay open during the weekly farmers markets.
The Original Farmers Market, held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through the end of October in front of the former Ponderosa restaurant on M-21 in Caledonia Township, also opened its season late, on June 22, because of the coronavirus.
“We have several older vendors, so we held off,” Market Master Bob Callard said. “The first market we had was quite slow, but the seond one was very good.”
More than 50 percent of market offerings are produce items, including strawberries, garlic, onions and specially grown tomatoes. Hand-sanitizing stations are placed at each end of the market, along with signs posted throughout urging social distancing and face masks.
Organizers have a couple of leads in their search for a baker to replace Kolache Kitchen, which recently closed its store in Owosso. Any interested baker is invited to call Callard at (517) 256-6425.
All four farmers markets have Facebook pages, accept Pandemic EBT cards and participate in WIC and SNAP programs.
