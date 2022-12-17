CORUNNA — Thursday’s meeting marked the end of an era for the current makeup of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners, and the beginning of a new.
At the end of Thursday’s regularly scheduled meetings, County Clerk Caroline Wilson swore in two new commissioners — Bill Johnson and Thomas Emery. Both said in phone calls Friday with The Argus-Press that they are excited to start.
“I’m actually excited to be a part of it for sure. I’m up for the challenge, although stepping in, you kinda have cold feet. There’s a lot to it — it’s a huge responsibility, but I’m up for the challenge and will do the best job I can do,” Johnson said.
“I of course am excited about this first time as an elected officer. The primary premise of my campaign was serving with ‘civic virtue,’ which means you put the interest of your constituents first, and basically it means their interest is over and above any interest I might have,” Emery said. “I’m there to serve them and hopefully by doing a good job representing the 7th District, I will be doing something good for the entire county. I think we all have the same interest in running the county government on an efficient, fair and ethical basis. It’s like service in the military — you serve the nation for the benefit of the nation and not your own benefit. Being elected to public office is similar to that.”
Johnson takes over as the county commissioner of District 4, which covers Vernon Township, a precinct in Venice Township and the city of Durand. Johnson defeated fellow Republican Durand Mayor Kenneth McDonough in the August primary and Democrat Gregory Remington in November’s general election. Incumbent Commissioner Brandon Marks, R-District 4, did not seek re-election and departs after six years on the board.
Johnson has been married for 27 years and has two children. His daughter Katie is attending veterinary school at Michigan State University and his son Jacob works at Dutch Hollow Golf Course, which Johnson co-owns.
Johnson is a 1987 graduate of Durand High School and attended college at Lansing Community College and Grand Valley State University.
Johnson is the owner of Michigan CNC Technology and has served on the Downtown Development Authority for eight years and the Durand Area Public Schools Board of Education for six years.
Emery takes over as the county commissioner of District 7, which covers Perry and Woodhull townships and the city of Perry. He unseated Commissioner John Plowman in the August primary and ran unopposed in November’s general election. Plowman has previously served on the county commission for 18 total years in three stints, including the previous two years.
After graduating from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in 1965, Emery served in the Army Reserve for the Livonia 70th Infantry Division.
He is a retired colonel in the Army. He then worked for the state of Michigan as an employment counselor in Detroit for three years, before taking a position with General Motors as a labor relations representative in 1969.
Emery graduated from Wayne State University Law School in 1972, before working as an assistant attorney general for the state of Michigan from 1973 to 1997, where he primarily dealt with environmental law.
The current group of commissioners, whose two-year terms expire on Dec. 31, took a customary group photo after the meeting. The photo will be hung on the walls of Surbeck Hall along with past photos of the county board.
Plowman and Marks are the only two departing commissioners from the current board makeup, which has seen quite a bit of chaos in its tumultous two-year run. In July 2021, several members of the commission voted to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give themselves “hazard pay” bonuses, before the commissioners returned the money after they were ordered to do so by a Genessee County judge. Former Board Chairman Jeremy Root ultimately resigned his seat in the wake of the ARPA controversy and a sexting scandal earlier this year.
