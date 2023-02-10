CORUNNA — A Perry woman facing a felony methamphetamine possession charge was scheduled for a plea hearing Thursday in 35th Circuit Court, but instead had her bond revoked and was lodged in the Shiawassee County jail after testing positive for methamphetamine.
Hannah Phelps, 27, said that she believed an antibiotic prescription she had been taking had caused a false positive test, but she was later caught with a device under her clothes at the jail which was apparently used to provide false samples.
The device was discovered after Phelps had been given the opportunity to provide a second sample Thursday afternoon.
As Phelps was being brought into the jail to conduct this new screening, she was searched for weapons or contraband, whereupon a corrections deputy found the the sample-falsifying device on Phelps’ person.
Phelps was then brought back to Stewart’s courtroom, and Stewart ordered bond revoked. Further court proceedings have not yet been scheduled.
In 2019, Phelps was charged with five felony counts of delivery/manufacture of meth following an investigation by the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET). MAGNET had made controlled purchases from Phelps prior to her arrest, when she was apprehended with approximately 2 ounces of the drug.
Phelps pleaded guilty and would have been given consideration under the Holmes Youthful Training Act (HYTA), which allows felony criminal convictions to be expunged from an individual’s record upon the successful completion of probation.
Numerous sources have told the Argus-Press that Phelps was also cooperating with federal prosecutors in a separate but related case, and that cooperation led to her not facing separate federal charges.
However, Phelps violated probation several times, and this plea offer was withdrawn by prosecutors. She ended up being sentenced to one year in jail by Stewart.
The newest charge against Phelps likely carries a fourth-notice habitual offender enhancement, due to her prior drug convictions, greatly increasing prison exposure.
