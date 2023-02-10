HANNAH PHELPS

CORUNNA — A Perry woman facing a felony methamphetamine possession charge was scheduled for a plea hearing Thursday in 35th Circuit Court, but instead had her bond revoked and was lodged in the Shiawassee County jail after testing positive for methamphetamine.

Hannah Phelps, 27, said that she believed an antibiotic prescription she had been taking had caused a false positive test, but she was later caught with a device under her clothes at the jail which was apparently used to provide false samples.

