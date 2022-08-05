CORUNNA — It’s no secret that this has been a rough weather week. At best, anyone venturing outside over the past few days has gotten a face full of humidity for their trouble. But moisture isn’t the only thing that’s been hanging heavy in the air. There’s also been a surplus of heady anticipation, because, as of Saturday, the Shiawassee County Fair is back for another year of wide-ranging family fun.
The fair’s 35th year at its current Hibbard Road digs will be chock full of attractions and exhibits, as ever.
The gates open at 9 a.m.; Adult admission is $5; Children admission (aged 6-12) is $3; Children age 5 and under get in for free. On Wednesday, senior citizens get in for $3, and on Sunday each person’s admission is $3.
Senior citizens can also purchase a week-long pass for $10, or $18 for a couple.
To get unlimited entry all week, families can purchase the “Family Gate Pass” at the Fair Office. The package is $30 and includes two adults and children under the age of 16.
Skerbeck Family Carnival will service the Shiawassee County Fair this year and will be open Monday-Saturday. Mega Ride Bands provide week-long access and are available now through Aug. 6 for $70. The price goes up to $80 starting Aug. 7.
The carnival schedule and admission fees vary throughout the week:
Monday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. — Tickets or Mega Bands only
Tuesday and Wednesday, 1-11 p.m. — $20 daily armband
Thursday: Kids’ Day, 12-11 p.m. — $15 armband PER SESSION 1-5 p.m. or 5-11 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 1-11 p.m. — $25 daily armband
Rides require 2-6 tickets per rider.
Grandstand events will be hosted throughout the week. Daily admission for adults is $10; Children aged 6-12 is $5. Tuesday and Wednesday are free, and week-long passes are available at the fair office — $40/adult and $20/child (aged 6-12).
The fairgrounds are located at 2900 Hibbard Rd, Corunna, MI, 48817.
Full Daily Schedule for the Shiawassee County Fair:
Saturday
9 a.m. Exhibit Building — Youth
10 a.m.-7 p.m. 11th Annual Truck Show and Vendors
5:30 p.m. Free Show Tent — Shiawassee County Fair Queen Pageant
At Dusk - 11th Annual Truck Show Light Parade; Route: North down State Road into Corunna, west on Corunna Avenue to Washington, North on Washington Street to M21, East on M21 to State Road, South on State Road back to Fairgrounds.
Sunday: Veterans’ Day
Sponsored by The Argus Press
Veterans receive free admission with proof of service.
8 a.m. Flag Raising Ceremony
8:15 a.m. Sunrise Service
9 a.m. Sunrise Breakfast — 4-H Food Stand
9 a.m. Horses — Cloverbuds
9 a.m. Open and Adult Judging — Exhibit Building
10 a.m. Presentation of Truck Show awards
10 a.m. Dogs — Showmanship Judging
10 a.m. Dogs — Pre Novice Obedience
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Special Veterans’ Day Activities — Lunch sponsored by PFCU
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Exhibit Building Open
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Souvenir Shed Open
Noon Cornhole Tournament — Free Show Tent
Noon Horses — Youth
1 p.m. Dogs — Obedience Judging
2-9? p.m. Bingo — VFW Pavilion
2 p.m. TNT Bump N Run — Grandstand
3 p.m. Communication Skills — Free Show Tent
5 p.m. Dogs — Educational Exhibit
Wood Carving — Three shows daily by Ben Risney
Monday
9 a.m. Swine Market Show
9 a.m. Rabbit and Cavy — Judging — Youth followed by Open
9 a.m. Horses — Youth
9 a.m. Youth Goat Showmanship (followed by Youth dairy, market and pygmy classes)
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Exhibit Building Open
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Souvenir Shed Open
2-9? p.m. Bingo — VFW Pavilion
5-10 p.m. Carnival Opens
6:30 p.m. Dogs — Cloverbuds
7 p.m. Line Dancing — Free Show Tent
Wood Carving — Three shows daily by Ben Risney
Tuesday
8 a.m. Horses — Youth
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sheep Showmanship and Market Show
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Youth Dairy Show
9 a.m. Poultry — Market Poultry (Chickens, Pigeons and Turkeys)
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Exhibit Building Open
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Souvenir Shed Open
2-9? p.m Bingo — VFW Pavilion
1-11 p.m. Carnival Open
2 p.m. The High Flying Pages
4-8 p.m. Beef Showmanship (followed by Beef Market and Breeding)
4 p.m. Dogs — Rally-O
6 p.m. The Bridge (Bluegrass & Rock Band) — Free Show Tent
7 p.m. Shiawassee County Fair Amazing Race — Grandstand
8 p.m. The High Flying Pages
Wood Carving — Three shows daily by Ben Risney
Wednesday: Senior Citizens’ Day
First 100 seniors receive FREE admission courtesy of HomeJoy
9 am.-Noon Dairy Beef Showmanship and Market
9 a.m. Horses - Youth
9 a.m. Goats - Open
9 a.m. Breeding Poultry (followed by Waterfowl, eggs and posters)
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Exhibit Building Open
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Souvenir Shed Open
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Senior Lunch Sponsored by Riverside Market
2-9? p.m. Bingo — VFW Pavilion
1-11 p.m. Carnival Open
1 p.m. Senior Bingo, awards and music by the Draft Horse Barn Band
1 p.m. Antique Tractor Club’s rally and parade
1 p.m. Swine Showmanship
2 p.m. The High Flying Pages
4 p.m. Dogs - Open and Youth Agility
6 p.m. Mystery Event — Free Show Tent
6:30 p.m. Superkicker Rodeo — Grandstand
7 p.m. County Dairy Judging Contest
8 p.m. The High Flying Pages
Wood Carving — Three shows daily by Ben Risney
Thursday: Kids’ Day
Sponsored by Meijer
9 a.m.-Noon Open Dairy Show
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Breeding Sheep — Open & Youth
9 a.m. Horses — Youth
9 a.m. Pigeons — Open and Youth followed by Cloverbuds and Showmanship
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Exhibit Building Open
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Souvenir Shed Open
12-11 p.m. Carnival Open — Kids’ Day Wristbands 1-5 p.m. $15 and 5-11 p.m. $15
12 Noon Michigan Pedal Pullers — Free Show Tent, sponsored by MJ Farms
2-9? p.m. Bingo — VFW Pavilion
1 p.m. Antique Tractor Club’s rally and parade
1 p.m. Draft Horse Obstacle Course — Grandstand
2 p.m. ShiaAlley Clowns - Balloon animals, fair games, community vendors
2 p.m. The High Flying Pages
3 p.m. Little People’s Goat Show
4:30 p.m. Little People’s Lamb Show
4:30 p.m. Little People’s Swine Show
5 p.m. Dogs — Team Judging
5 p.m. Custer’s Cowboys Mounted Shooting Team — Grandstand
6 p.m. ShiaRobots Showcase — Free Show Tent
7 p.m. Mid MI Horse Pullers — Grandstand
7 p.m. Parade of Champions/High School Senior Recognition/Scholarships Awarded— Main Arena
7:30 p.m. Showmanship Sweepstakes — Main Arena
8 p.m. The High Flying Pages
Wood Carving — Three shows daily by Ben Risney
Friday: Large Animal Auction Day
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Exhibit Building Open
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Souvenir Shed Open
11:30 a.m. Livestock Auction — Sheep/Swine
2-9? p.m. Bingo — VFW Pavilion
1-11 p.m. Carnival Open
2 p.m. Dogs — Agility Games
2 p.m. The High Flying Pages
4 p.m. Horses — Gymkhana (Speed & Action), Freestyle Riding
6 p.m. Auction — Ben Risney Wood Sculptures — Bowl Area
7 p.m. Livestock Auction — Beef
7 p.m. Atomic Annie (pop/rock band) — Free Show Tent
7 p.m. U.S.A. Figure 8 Derby/Demolition Derby — Grandstand
8 p.m. The High Flying Pages
Wood Carving — Three shows daily by Ben Risney
Saturday: Small Animal Auction Day
9 a.m. Horses — Open Youth Show
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open Air Market
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Exhibit Building Open
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Souvenir Shed Open
10:30 a.m. Little People’s Dairy Show
11 a.m. The High Flying Pages
12 p.m. Small Animal Auction
12 p.m. 4-H Theatre Club — Free Show Tent
2-9? p.m. Bingo — VFW Pavilion
1-11 p.m. Carnival Open
2 p.m. The High Flying Pages
3 p.m. Twirling Gems Baton Twirling — Free Show Tent
6 p.m. T.T.P.A. Modified Truck & Tractor Pull/Semi-Truck Pull — Grandstand
7 p.m. Double Shot (Rock, Country, Alternative) — Free Show Tent
8 p.m. The High Flying Pages
Wood Carving — Three shows daily by Ben Risney
