CORUNNA — A Lennon man charged with four felonies was found guilty on Wednesday in the second day of a trial by jury that began on Tuesday.
Eric Edwards was convicted of two counts of possessing a firearm, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assaulting a police officer. All four convictions are a result of a standoff with police on May 16, 2021, when Edwards was 42 years old.
“Although the evidence against the defendant was overwhelming, my office offered a plea deal in order to save taxpayer dollars and the defendant refused,” said County Prosecutor Scott Koerner via text message. “He has two convictions by trial and has one more case pending.”
County Prosecutor Richard McNally was the one pursuing the case but was unable to provide comment directly after the conviction.
During the standoff, Edwards was reported to have had a black assault rifle in hand while making threats toward police officers. Edwards also refused to drop his weapon or come outside his Venice Township residence.
Police were dispatched after what turned out to be a false report via phone call that Edwards was holding two women hostage. However, police found he had a warrant out for his arrest for an unrelated matter. Edwards eventually surrendered to a Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
A loaded magazine, a pellet gun and multiple shotguns and rifles were retrieved from the home during a search following Edwards’ surrender.
During deliberations on Wednesday, the jury sent out a note to 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart asking to see all the evidence.
Stewart sent a note back to the jury, along with all the documented evidence.
In the note, he asked if they also wished to view the evidential video from former Michigan State Police Trooper Steven Kingsley’s camera and wireless microphone pack.
According to Wednesday’s reported story by the Argus-Press, the video “appeared to show the defendant on the deck armed after engaging with the deputy and refusing to come out of the house.”
The jury agreed to viewing this evidence once more and reportedly watched 10-15 minutes of it. The jury took less than 2 hours to decide on a verdict, although it took some time to set up the video evidence.
Defense Attorney Robert Hinojosa asked the jury to be polled, which consisted of each member confirming the guilty verdict.
Edwards’ pending case involves an unlawful use of a vehicle, for which the hearing is scheduled to occur on Aug. 17. He was convicted Wednesday as a fourth-time habitual offender due to prior convictions and felonious charges, some of which involved firearms.
Edwards’ sentence date is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16.
