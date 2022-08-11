Edwards trial

35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart silently reads the verdict on Eric Edwards' trial before handing it over to a jury member to announce.

 Argus-Press Photo/Shelby Frink

CORUNNA — A Lennon man charged with four felonies was found guilty on Wednesday in the second day of a trial by jury that began on Tuesday.

Eric Edwards was convicted of two counts of possessing a firearm, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assaulting a police officer. All four convictions are a result of a standoff with police on May 16, 2021, when Edwards was 42 years old.

