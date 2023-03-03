CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners’ search for a new county coordinator has been full of curveballs the entire way, and the biggest one was delivered at Thursday’s special board meeting: The board has canceled its coordinator search, and Dr. Brian Boggs will remain as coordinator of Shiawassee County.
Looking at the board’s agenda for Thursday’s meeting, the board’s actions were completely unexpected; what was listed under “Agenda Items” was to “enter into closed session to review and consider the contents of applicants who have requested confidentiality as permitted under the Michigan Open Meetings Act MCL 15.268 Section 8(f) for the position of Shiawassee County Coordinator.”
While the names remain confidential, Brodeur said the board was previously set to begin reviewing applications for 15 candidates that a search through Walsh Municipal Services had netted. After a brief discussion, the four members present unanimously voted on the change, which will see Boggs continue in the role into August 2023. Commissioners Marlene Webster, Bill Johnson and Brad Howard were absent.
“I deeply appreciate the (board’s) support,” Boggs said following the meeting. “They wanted me to say, and I deeply appreciate that we have a strong working relationship together. We’ve done a lot of changes over the past three years to the way the county operates and I think it’s for the better, and they would like to continue that progress moving forward.”
Boggs was hired as interim county coordinator on April 16, 2020, while enrolled at the Mitchell-Hamline College of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was approved as the permanent county coordinator by the board in July 2020 and signed a three-year deal.
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur said he, Boggs and Commissioner Cindy Garber were recently in Boggs’ office following a meeting, and were discussing business when Garber asked Boggs if there was “anything (the board) could do to get him to stay.” Brodeur said he assumed Boggs would say “no,” but Boggs said after a moment’s thought that he would be willing to stay if the board “continued to offer him flexibility” like it has in recent months.
The county coordinator position is a part-time position, salaried position. Boggs said that after he originally announced he was looking to step down, the board offered him flexibility in hours. While Boggs declined to divulge the specifics of his employment, he said he’s gained outside employment along with the county coordinator position. Brodeur said while he didn’t always work the same 9-5 schedule, Boggs still puts in more than his fair share of hours.
“He has handled all of this seamlessly and you would never even know that he was doing other work. I’ve seen him work Saturdays, and night times. I can tell you his work for the county has not suffered a bit,” Brodeur said.
“They’ve given me some flexibility as they’ve gone through this search process, as I am doing some other things at the moment and they were interested in continuing to do that, as it seemed to work for everyone,” Boggs said.
Brodeur told the board he’d need either a motion to break into closed session to discuss the applicants or a motion to cancel the search. Garber made a motion to cancel the coordinator search, and the motion was seconded by Commissioner Gary Holzhausen.
Discussion on the matter began, and Commissioner Thomas Emery, who was elected to his first term on the board in the 2022 election cycle, was first to voice his support of Boggs.
“I’ve only been here a couple months. During that period of time I’ve found Dr. Boggs, even though he’s been in this kind of dual status — I’ve found his responses to our needs and our business has been very good.
“Notwithstanding his situation of being employed with his other activities as well, the idea of us continuing in a similar path going forward to be not a problem. Not only is it not a problem, if things could continue this way it’d be advantageous to me as a board member,” he said.
Holzhausen, the board’s longest tenured commissioner, was succinct in his support of Boggs.
“I’ve been through at least four coordinators and administrators, and (Boggs) is by far the best one we’ve ever had, so I don’t know why we shouldn’t continue,” he said.
Garber was asked by Brodeur to weigh in, and she laughingly replied Boggs is “the devil we know.”
Johnson was absent from the meeting due to what Brodeur said was an “emergency” that popped up Thursday afternoon, and while Johnson couldn’t vote, he expressed support for Boggs in a letter he asked Brodeur to read during the meeting.
“I would like to express my 100% support of canceling the search for a new county coordinator and retaining Boggs. We should consider ourselves lucky to have him, and he has done an enormous amount for our county and we can sift through hundreds, if not thousands, of applicants and never find someone close to his qualifications,” the letter read.
Brodeur said he “totally agreed” with Johnson’s sentiments.
“I think that if Dr. Boggs put in his application and did an interview, there’d be no question we’d hire him looking at the other candidates. I think to come up to his level would be one heck of a search and I have been very, very pleased with what he’s done for this county,” Brodeur said.
Boggs delivered the first curveball at a special meeting last September when he seemingly surprised commissioners with the announcement that he had “received an offer to advance his career and couldn’t turn it down” and would be stepping down effective Dec. 31, 2022.
The board immediately launched a search for a new county coordinator, approving a nearly $14,000 agreement with Walsh Municipal Services to conduct the search.
Nearly three months later, the county announced that the search was down to four candidates, who all accepted interviews that were conducted at a Dec. 1, 2022 special meeting. Three candidates remained after the board wasn’t able to settle on Boggs’ replacement in a somewhat contentious discussion following the interviews.
The three remaining candidates sat through second interviews at the board’s Dec. 12, 2022 special meeting, it appeared that the county had its next coordinator when the board capped a nearly three-month search by offering the position to former Clinton County Commissioner Adam Stacey last December.
The board, however, delivered its own curveball, voting to rescind Stacey’s offer at its regularly scheduled December 2022 meeting a mere three days later.
The reversal came about when then Commissioner John Plowman expressed “second thoughts” prior to a Committee of the Whole meeting two days after the board offered Stacey the position, saying “(the position) wouldn’t be a good fit for (Stacey) and he wouldn’t be a good fit for us.”
The original vote in support of Stacey was 5-2, but after Plowman spoke at the Committee of the Whole meeting, Brodeur said that his support was with another candidate and he voted “yes” originally because there already was sufficient votes to approve Stacey. The next night, at the Board of Commissioners meeting, the offer was rescinded in a 4-3 vote.
Boggs had previously told the board after it rescinded Stacey’s offer that he would remain as county coordinator until the void is filled, “so long as the process was moving forward.”
